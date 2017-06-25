Aguanga: Firefighters quickly douse LRE brushfire

Firefighters quickly doused a brushfire that broke out at a residence on Hopi Court in the community of Lake Riverside Estates in Aguanga Saturday, June 24.

Residents and neighbors sprang into action immediately after the brusher broke out.

Chandra Noble Sjostrand, who lives just one house south of the blaze, said that a group effort was quickly launched after the fire began.

“Neighbors from all sides of the fence joined together with extra hoses and shovels to help contain the fire,” she explained. “Josh Rivers, a firefighter and our neighbor said it took about five minutes to spread across the property. With all the help from firefighters, a helicopter and neighbors, the fire was contained very quickly.”

The first arriving units were on scene at approximately 1:10 p. m. and discovered approximately 1 acre engulfed in fast-moving flames. It took firefighters just under an hour to put out the blaze, which blackened about 2 acres of grass and lawn.

According to sources at the incident, this fire had the potential to spread to several hundred acres, but higher humidity rates, a dirt road, well-trimmed weeds and grass, plus the instant response of firefighters and the quick thinking of neighbors helped avert disaster.

An investigation as to the cause of the blaze is ongoing, but witnesses at the scene reported that the fire “appeared to have been started from a riding lawn mower.”

“One moment we saw the mower up in flames the next the fire had spread down the fence and across the property. It looked as though only a few things were destroyed – a pump house and a fence. Thank God for such a speedy response from our firefighters and community,” added Sjostrand.

Community member Mario Lopez said, “Everyone is OK, he was cutting the grass with a riding lawnmower and it caught on fire. With the winds as they are, it spread quickly. Thanks go out to the quick reacting neighbors to help cut line and create a fire brigade of buckets. Their neighbor lost part of their fence. I met the owner and he was pretty shaken and his poor wife was exhausted with fear and work, especially with this heat.”

Battalion Chief Todd Phillips said it was important to remember to create defensible space when it comes to fire preparation.

“Weed abatement is encouraged if it can be conducted properly,” he said. “For more information on safely creating defensible space, please visit rvcfire.org .”

No evacuations were required and no injuries reported. The home just northwest of the incident was unharmed, as the fire blazed east with the prevailing winds. Some damaged outbuildings and fencing were observed.

One Air Attack, two water tenders, one helicopter, six engines, one Battalion Chief and hand crews responded to the scene. Two fixed wing aircraft were requested but canceled as the incident was being contained.