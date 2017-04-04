ANZA; Injured dirt bike rider airlifted from Thomas Mountain

ANZA – Firefighters performed a remote area technical-hoist to rescue a dirt bike rider who was injured when they crashed in the area of Thomas Mountain and Highway 74 in Anza Sunday, April 2.

Eleven firefighters from two engine companies responded to the accident about 3:48 p.m., according to Cal Fire/Riverside County fire Public Information Officer Tawny Cabral. They were assisted by San Bernardino Forest Service firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers.

“Firefighters made access to the victim and requested CAL FIRE Copter 301 for a potential hoist operation due to the victim’s remote location,” Cabral said after the rescue. “Firefighters transported the victim to a landing zone where the victim was then transferred to CAL FIRE Copter 301.”

Copter 301 then transported the victim directly to an area hospital. The rider reportedly suffered moderate injuries.

Officials did not specify the nature or extent of the victim’s injuries.