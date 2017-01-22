Anza ‘Mudfest’ jeopardized due to lack of tractor

Diane Seiker

The down and dirty Valentine’s Mudfest scheduled to be held Feb. 11, starting at 9 a.m., at the Lion’s Equestrian Center in Anza may be canceled due to lack of volunteers.

The “Mudfest,” a creation of Anza Lions Club member Johnathan Schmidt, is slated to feature delicious barbecue, music, a couples’ foot race, hay surfing and even a crowned King and Queen of Mud. All this, plus the main event, mud drags.

Like all Lion”s Club events, it is a fundraiser to help local charities. General admission is only $5 per person and $20 to race for cash prizes. Any vehicles are eligible to race, from quads, motorcycles and Jeeps to buggies, four-wheel drive trucks and SUVs. Contestants who plan to compete in the races are coming from near and far with their entries. Enthusiasm for this Mudfest is intense.

But continued pleas for donated tractor work have gone unanswered. A mud drag strip must be made by tractor for the mud drag races.

“I am a Lion and doing this for the community with my fellow Lions and Lionesses,” Schmidt said, “and the only thing holding us back is the need for a donation of some tractor work to get the track dug in. Let’s make this event happen folks, help us help the community! This event, like all Lions’ events, raises money that goes back to the community in a huge variety of ways.”

If you can help, please call Johnathan Schmidt at (951) 961-3332 or email at schmidtsranchservices@yahoo.com .