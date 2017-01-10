BREAKING: Firefighters make quick work of residential blaze

Diane Seiker

valleystaff@reedermedia.com

A residential structure fire was reported at 7:25 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The incident occurred at the intersection of Apple Lane and Reservation Road in the community of Anza. The fire reportedly occurred at Dog Dave’s place, though Cal Fire has yet to confirm that information.

Dog Dave is a resident of the area known for hoarding strays in the area. It is not known if any dogs were on the property when the fire broke out.

It took firefighters just under an hour to snuff-out the blaze which was contained to one 40-foot 5th wheel trailer and one small travel trailer. Resources will be committed for 90 min to 2 hours for overhaul.

CAL FIRE reported that firefighters responded to reports of a residential structure fire and the first responding engine discovered two trailers fully engulfed in flames. No evacuations have been required and no injuries were reported.

The Anza Electric Co-Operative was called to the scene due to energized power lines being damaged, according to a press release issued by Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire. No outages have been reported at this time.

Six engine companies, two water tenders and 22 firefighters responded to the scene and resources will be committed for 90 minutes to two hours for overhaul.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information should call (800) 633-2836 and can refer to incident No. CA-RRU-004409.