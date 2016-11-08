UPDATED: Washington maintains hold on 3rd District, Temecula’s Measure S fails

UPDATE: 7:15 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9

Temecula’s one-cent sales tax measure intended for public safety failed to win voter approval according to the most recent update issued by the Riverside County Registrar of Voters.

Temecula’s Measure S was defeated with 12,286 “no” votes to 12,116 “yes” votes with all 32 precincts reporting.

The next election update will be Wednesday, Nov. 9, by 7 p.m.

UPDATE: 6:25 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9

Murrieta Mayor Randon Lane, Temecula Mayor Mike Naggar and Hemet Mayor Bonnie Wright all have much to celebrate this morning with each easily winning their bid for re-election. Third District Supervisor Chuck Washington also handily defeated challenger Shellie Milne to keep his seat on the Riverside County Board of Supervisors.

Temecula City Councilman Michael McCracken and Murrieta City Councilman Harry Ramos both lost their races. Former Murrieta City Councilman Kelly Seyarto will return to the dais in that city, while in Temecula, James Stewart, a former member of the Rancho California Water District Board will take help shape the future of Temecula.

Lake Elsinore City Council won’t see any changes as Natasha Johnson, Steve Manos and Mayor Pro Tem Bob Magee easily defeated the competition in that city.

Two one-cent sales tax measures, Menifee’s Measure DD and Hemet’s Measure U – easily won voter approval, while Temecula’s Measure S is still too close to call with only 240 votes between passage or failure and five precincts left to be counted.

San Jacinto City Council incumbents Crystal Ruiz and Andrew Koyuk both won their seats, Hemet District 1 will be represented by Karlee Meyer and District 3 will be represented by Michael Perciful.

At the state level, incumbent 67th Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez easily won her race as did Marie Waldron with the 75th Assembly District and Chad Mayes in the 42nd Assembly District. Assemblyman Brian Jones did not run for re-election in the 71st District and will be replaced by Randy Voepel.

Representatives Raul Ruiz, Ken Calvert and Duncan Hunter all retained their seats with the U.S. House of Representatives representing the 36th, 42nd and 50th districts, respectively. Attorney General Kamala Harris easily defeated Lorretta Sanchez for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Barbara Boxer.

Twelve of the 17 statewide ballot measures won approval of California voters, including Prop.64 which legalizes medical marijuana, Prop. 56, a $2 cigarette tax, Prop. 57 which will shorten sentences for non-violent criminals in California jails and Prop. 63 requiring background checks for ammunition purchases. Prop 62, ending the death penalty failed as did Props 53, 60, 61 and 65.

President Popular Electoral

Hillary Clinton 59,113,249 218

Donald Trump 58,975,438 279

Candidate Votes Percentage

U.S. Senator – 23,215 of 24,849 precincts reporting

Kamala D. Harris 4,776,476 62.7%

Loretta L. Sanchez 2,845,858 37.3%

U.S. Representatives 36th Congressional District – 274 of 428 precincts reporting

Raul Ruiz (I) 88,495 60.9%

Jeff Stone 56,900 39.1%

U.S. Representative 42nd Congressional District – 111 of 413 precincts reporting

Ken Calvert (I) 85,797 60.1%

Tim Sheridan 56,870 39.9%

U.S. House of Representatives 50th Congressional District – 559 or 592 precincts reporting

Duncan Hunter (I) 97,548 64.0%

Patrick Malloy 54,879 36.0%

State Assembly 42nd District – 313 of 418 precincts reporting

Chad Mayes (I) 65,777 58.2%

Greg Rodriguez 47,330 41.8%

State Assembly 67th District – 172 of 244 precincts reporting

Melissa Melendez (I) 66,685 65.0%

Jorge Lopez 35,959 35.0%

State Assembly 71st District – 437 of 493 precincts reporting

Leo Hamel 30,472 34.4%

Randy Voepel 58,112 65.6%

State Assembly 75th District – 353 of 377 precincts reporting

Marie Waldron (I) 60,452 63.5%

Andrew Masiel Sr. 34,688 36.5%

State Assembly 67th District – 919 of 1,037 precincts reporting

Mike Morrell (I) 122,105 57.9%

Ronald J. O’Donnell 88,625 42.1%

County Supervisor 3rd District – 194 of 283 precincts reporting

Chuck Washington (I) 50,193 59.08%

Shellie Milne 35,267 40.92%

Canyon Lake City Council – 3 of 3 precincts reporting

Larry B. Green 2,093 27.75%

Randy Bonner 1,886 25.01%

Jordan Ehrenkranz 1,516 20.10%

George H. Middle 1,074 14.24%

David A. Eilers 972 12.89%

Temecula City Council – 27 of 32 precincts reporting

Michael McCracken (I) 3,062 7.92%

Michael S. Naggar (I) 11,254 29.09%

Ronald Bradley 4,453 11.51%

James Cooley 3,082 7.97%

Jeffrey Frichner 1,781 4.60%

Angel Garcia 2,903 7.50%

Adam Ruiz 4,453 11.55%

James Stewart 6,643 17.17%

Sklyer Tempel 1,037 2.68%

Murrieta City Council – 20 of 31 precincts reporting

Randon Lane (I) 9,458 26.51%

Harry Ramos (I) 2,880 8.07%

Kelly Seyarto 8,169 22.89%

Robert Tyler 5,775 16.18%

Keelan McCullough 4,228 11.85%

Brian Barton 5,173 14.50%

Menifee Mayor – 32 of 56 precincts reporting

Scott Mann (I) 9,757 48.72%

Neil Winter 10,269 51.28%

Lake Elsinore City Council – 14 of 15 precincts reporting

Natasha Johnson (I) 5,110 23.86%

Steve Manos (I) 5,520 25.77%

Robert Magee (I) 5,199 24.27%

Steve Martin 3,603 16.82%

Edwin Castro 1,395 9.06%

Hemet City Council

District 1 – 6 of 6 precincts reporting

Karlee Meyer 1,607 61.88%

Chuck Moore 990 38.12%

District 3 – 4 of 5 precincts reporting

Patty Axelrod 837 24.25%

Bryan Hash 476 13.79%

Michael Perciful 1,295 37.53%

Cameron Scott Broderick 843 24.43%

District 4 – 4 of 5 completed precincts

Bonnie Wright (I) 1,972 57.38%

Paul Valenzuela 1,465 42.62%

San Jacinto City Council – 12 of 18 precincts completed

Andrew Koyuk (I) 3,407 31.63%

Crystal Ruiz (I) 2,554 23.15%

Ken Kidby 1,591 14.42%

James Pangrazzi 1,219 11.05%

Russ Utz 2,261 20.49%

Wildomar City Council District 2 – 4 of 4 precincts reporting

Dustin Nigg 962 65.04%

Linda Gonzales 517 34.96%

Local Measures yea nea

Temecula Measure S 9,960 9,720 (27 of 32 precincts reporting)

Menifee Measure DD 12,871 6,382 (32 of 56 precincts reporting)

Hemet Measure U 9,557 6,626 (21 of 26 precincts reporting)

State Ballot Propositions – 6,785 of 24,849 precincts reporting

Prop 51 4,560,848 3,894,456

Prop 52 5,830,988 1,212,898

Prop 53 3,975,607 4,223,617

Prop 54 5,262,110 2,927,315

Prop 55 5,239,394 3,193,113

Prop 56 5,434,922 5,434,922

Prop 57 5,390,023 3,077,277

Prop 58 6,117,111 2,321,350

Prop 59 4,208,959 3,823,152

Prop 60 3,805,403 4,457,841

Prop 61 3,852,872 4,469,866

Prop 62 3,894,410 4,545,732

Prop 63 5,344,854 3,175,536

Prop 64 4,853,028 3,804,084

Prop 65 3,742,438 4,639,869

Prop 66 4,117,942 3,975,870

Prop 67 4,384,791 4,042,748

UPDATE: 12:15 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9

Supervisor Chuck Washington is maintaining his lead over Shellie Milne to retain his 3rd District seat on the Board of Supervisors, according to the most recent poll results posted by the Riverside County Registrar of Voters.

Representative Duncan Hunter is still showing a hefty lead over challenger Patrick Malloy for his seat in the 50th Congressional District. Incumbents Raul Ruiz and Ken Calvert are also both leading their races for the 36th and 42nd Congressional Districts.

Incumbent Menifee Mayor Scott Mann is falling behind in his race, now down 171 votes to challenger Neil Winter. In Temecula incumbent City Councilman Michael McCracken has fallen to fifth place in his race while Hemet Mayor Bonnie Wright moves forward to a comfortable lead over challenger Paul Valenzuela.

Here are the numbers as of midnight, Nov. 9.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

