UPDATED: Washington maintains hold on 3rd District, Temecula’s Measure S fails

By on 1 Comment

UPDATE: 7:15 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9

Temecula’s one-cent sales tax measure intended for public safety failed to win voter approval according to the most recent update issued by the Riverside County Registrar of Voters.

Temecula’s Measure S was defeated with 12,286 “no” votes to 12,116 “yes” votes with all 32 precincts reporting.

The next election update will be Wednesday, Nov. 9, by 7 p.m.

UPDATE: 6:25 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9

Murrieta Mayor Randon Lane, Temecula Mayor Mike Naggar and Hemet Mayor Bonnie Wright all have much to celebrate this morning with each easily winning their bid for re-election. Third District Supervisor Chuck Washington also handily defeated challenger Shellie Milne to keep his seat on the Riverside County Board of Supervisors.

Temecula City Councilman Michael McCracken and Murrieta City Councilman Harry Ramos both lost their races. Former Murrieta City Councilman Kelly Seyarto will return to the dais in that city, while in Temecula, James Stewart, a former member of the Rancho California Water District Board will take help shape the future of Temecula.

Lake Elsinore City Council won’t see any changes as Natasha Johnson, Steve Manos and Mayor Pro Tem Bob Magee easily defeated the competition in that city.

Two one-cent sales tax measures, Menifee’s Measure DD and Hemet’s Measure U – easily won voter approval, while Temecula’s Measure S is still too close to call with only 240 votes between passage or failure and five precincts left to be counted.

San Jacinto City Council incumbents Crystal Ruiz and Andrew Koyuk both won their seats, Hemet District 1 will be represented by Karlee Meyer and District 3 will be represented by Michael Perciful.

At the state level, incumbent 67th Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez easily won her race as did Marie Waldron with the 75th Assembly District and Chad Mayes in the 42nd Assembly District. Assemblyman Brian Jones did not run for re-election in the 71st District and will be replaced by Randy Voepel.

Representatives Raul Ruiz, Ken Calvert and Duncan Hunter all retained their seats with the U.S. House of Representatives representing the 36th, 42nd and 50th districts, respectively. Attorney General Kamala Harris easily defeated Lorretta Sanchez for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Barbara Boxer.

Twelve of the 17 statewide ballot measures won approval of California voters, including Prop.64 which legalizes medical marijuana, Prop. 56, a $2 cigarette tax, Prop. 57 which will shorten sentences for non-violent criminals in California jails and Prop. 63 requiring background checks for ammunition purchases. Prop 62, ending the death penalty failed as did Props 53, 60, 61 and 65.

President                              Popular                 Electoral

Hillary Clinton              59,113,249                 218

Donald Trump               58,975,438                 279

Candidate                             Votes                      Percentage

U.S. Senator – 23,215 of 24,849 precincts reporting

Kamala D. Harris            4,776,476                 62.7%

Loretta L. Sanchez         2,845,858                  37.3%

U.S. Representatives 36th Congressional District – 274 of 428 precincts reporting

Raul Ruiz (I)                         88,495                   60.9%

Jeff Stone                              56,900                   39.1%

U.S. Representative 42nd Congressional District  – 111 of 413 precincts reporting

Ken Calvert (I)                     85,797                   60.1%

Tim Sheridan                       56,870                   39.9%

U.S. House of Representatives 50th Congressional District – 559 or 592 precincts reporting

Duncan Hunter (I)               97,548                   64.0%

Patrick Malloy                     54,879                   36.0%

State Assembly 42nd District – 313 of 418 precincts reporting

Chad Mayes (I)                    65,777                   58.2%

Greg Rodriguez                   47,330                   41.8%

State Assembly 67th District – 172 of 244 precincts reporting

Melissa Melendez (I)          66,685                   65.0%

Jorge Lopez                          35,959                   35.0%

State Assembly 71st District – 437 of 493 precincts reporting

Leo Hamel                            30,472                   34.4%

Randy Voepel                      58,112                   65.6%

State Assembly 75th District – 353 of 377 precincts reporting

Marie Waldron (I)               60,452                   63.5%

Andrew Masiel Sr.               34,688                   36.5%

State Assembly 67th District – 919 of 1,037 precincts reporting

Mike Morrell (I)               122,105                   57.9%

Ronald J. O’Donnell            88,625                   42.1%

County Supervisor 3rd District – 194 of 283 precincts reporting

Chuck Washington (I)        50,193                   59.08%

Shellie Milne                        35,267                   40.92%

Canyon Lake City Council – 3 of 3 precincts reporting

Larry B. Green                     2,093                     27.75%

Randy Bonner                      1,886                     25.01%

Jordan Ehrenkranz              1,516                     20.10%

George H. Middle                1,074                     14.24%

David A. Eilers                         972                     12.89%

Temecula City Council – 27 of 32 precincts reporting

Michael McCracken (I)        3,062                     7.92%

Michael S. Naggar (I)        11,254                   29.09%

Ronald Bradley                      4,453                   11.51%

James Cooley                         3,082                     7.97%

Jeffrey Frichner                      1,781                     4.60%

Angel Garcia                          2,903                     7.50%

Adam Ruiz                              4,453                   11.55%

James Stewart                        6,643                   17.17%

Sklyer Tempel                        1,037                     2.68%

Murrieta City Council – 20 of 31 precincts reporting 

Randon Lane (I)                    9,458                   26.51%

Harry Ramos (I)                     2,880                     8.07%

Kelly Seyarto                         8,169                    22.89%

Robert Tyler                           5,775                   16.18%

Keelan McCullough              4,228                   11.85%

Brian Barton                          5,173                   14.50%

Menifee Mayor – 32 of 56 precincts reporting

Scott Mann (I)                       9,757                   48.72%

Neil Winter                           10,269                   51.28%

Lake Elsinore City Council – 14 of 15 precincts reporting

Natasha Johnson (I)            5,110                      23.86%

Steve Manos (I)                   5,520                      25.77%

Robert Magee (I)                 5,199                      24.27%

Steve Martin                         3,603                      16.82%

Edwin Castro                       1,395                        9.06%

Hemet City Council

District 1 – 6 of 6 precincts reporting

Karlee Meyer                       1,607                      61.88%

Chuck Moore                          990                      38.12%

District 3 – 4 of 5 precincts reporting

Patty Axelrod                          837                      24.25%

Bryan Hash                             476                      13.79%

Michael Perciful                   1,295                      37.53%

Cameron Scott Broderick      843                      24.43%

District 4 – 4 of 5 completed precincts

Bonnie Wright (I)                1,972                      57.38%

Paul Valenzuela                   1,465                      42.62%

San Jacinto City Council – 12 of 18 precincts completed

Andrew Koyuk (I)               3,407                      31.63%

Crystal Ruiz (I)                    2,554                      23.15%

Ken Kidby                            1,591                      14.42%

James Pangrazzi                  1,219                      11.05%

Russ Utz                                2,261                      20.49%

Wildomar City Council District 2 – 4 of 4 precincts reporting

Dustin Nigg                             962                       65.04%

Linda Gonzales                      517                       34.96%

Local Measures                  yea                        nea

Temecula Measure S           9,960                     9,720   (27 of 32 precincts reporting)

Menifee Measure DD       12,871                     6,382   (32 of 56 precincts reporting)

Hemet Measure U                9,557                     6,626   (21 of 26 precincts reporting)

State Ballot Propositions – 6,785 of 24,849 precincts reporting

Prop 51                                  4,560,848              3,894,456

Prop 52                                  5,830,988              1,212,898

Prop 53                                  3,975,607              4,223,617

Prop 54                                  5,262,110              2,927,315

Prop 55                                  5,239,394              3,193,113

Prop 56                                  5,434,922              5,434,922

Prop 57                                  5,390,023              3,077,277

Prop 58                                  6,117,111              2,321,350

Prop 59                                  4,208,959              3,823,152

Prop 60                                  3,805,403              4,457,841

Prop 61                                  3,852,872              4,469,866

Prop 62                                  3,894,410              4,545,732

Prop 63                                  5,344,854              3,175,536

Prop 64                                  4,853,028              3,804,084

Prop 65                                  3,742,438              4,639,869

Prop 66                                  4,117,942              3,975,870

Prop 67                                  4,384,791              4,042,748

UPDATE: 12:15 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9

Supervisor Chuck Washington is maintaining his lead over Shellie Milne to retain his 3rd District seat on the Board of Supervisors, according to the most recent poll results posted by the Riverside County Registrar of Voters.

Representative Duncan Hunter is still showing a hefty lead over challenger Patrick Malloy for his seat in the 50th Congressional District. Incumbents Raul Ruiz and Ken Calvert are also both leading their races for the 36th and 42nd Congressional Districts.

Incumbent Menifee Mayor Scott Mann is falling behind in his race, now down 171 votes to challenger Neil Winter. In Temecula incumbent City Councilman Michael McCracken has fallen to fifth place in his race while Hemet Mayor Bonnie Wright moves forward to a comfortable lead over challenger Paul Valenzuela.

Here are the numbers as of midnight, Nov. 9.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

President                              Popular                 Electoral

Hillary Clinton              56,391,149                 218

Donald Trump               57,292,822                 275

Candidate                             Votes                      Percentage

U.S. Senator – 5,237 of 24,849 precincts reporting

Kamala D. Harris            2,150,201                 67.3%

Loretta L. Sanchez         1,045,768                  32.7%

U.S. Representatives 36th Congressional District – 122 of 428 precincts reporting

Raul Ruiz (I)                         66,651                   60.5%

Jeff Stone                              43,525                   39.5%

U.S. Representative 42nd Congressional District  – 111 of 413 precincts reporting

Ken Calvert (I)                     59,142                   61.3%

Tim Sheridan                       37,555                   38.8%

U.S. House of Representatives 50th Congressional District – 233 or 592 precincts reporting

Duncan Hunter (I)               50,906                   63.1%

Patrick Malloy                     29,738                  36.9%

State Assembly 67th District – 61 of 244 precincts reporting

Melissa Melendez (I)          46,059                   65.7%

Jorge Lopez                          24,013                   34.3%

County Supervisor 3rd District – 103 of 283 precincts reporting

Chuck Washington (I)        37,560                   59.04%

Shellie Milne                        26,053                   40.96%

Temecula City Council – 0 of 32 precincts reporting

Michael McCracken (I)        1,833                     8.50%

Michael S. Naggar (I)           6,130                   28.41%

Ronald Bradley                      2,843                   13.18%

James Cooley                         1,620                     7.51%

Jeffrey Frichner                      1,025                     4.75%

Angel Garcia                          1,576                     7.30%

Adam Ruiz                              2,382                   11.04%

James Stewart                        3,612                   16.74%

Sklyer Tempel                           556                     2.58%

Murrieta City Council – 1 of 31 precincts reporting

Randon Lane (I)                    7,758                   26.98%

Harry Ramos (I)                     2,283                     7.94%

Kelly Seyarto                         6,508                    22.64%

Robert Tyler                          4,632                   16.11%

Keelan McCullough              3,452                   12.01%

Brian Barton                          4,118                   14.32%

Menifee Mayor – 20 of 56 precincts reporting

Scott Mann (I)                      8,863                     49.52%

Neil Winter                           9,034                     50.48%

Lake Elsinore City Council – 0 of 15 precincts reporting

Natasha Johnson (I)            3,714                      24.12%

Steve Manos (I)                   3,923                      25.48%

Robert Magee (I)                 3,782                      24.56%

Steve Martin                         2,584                      16.78%

Edwin Castro                       1,395                        9.06%

Hemet City Council

District 1 – 3 of 6 precincts reporting

Karlee Meyer                       1,357                      62.02%

Chuck Moore                          831                      37.98%

District 3 – 1 of 5 precincts reporting

Patty Axelrod                          629                      24.79%

Bryan Hash                             354                      13.95%

Michael Perciful                      978                      38.55%

Cameron Scott Broderick      576                      22.07%

District 4 – 1 of 5 completed precincts

Bonnie Wright (I)                1,733                      58.15%

Paul Valenzuela                   1,247                      41.85%

San Jacinto City Council – 6 of 18 precincts completed

Andrew Koyuk (I)               2,771                      31.04%

Crystal Ruiz (I)                    2,077                      23.27%

Ken Kidby                            1,317                      14.75%

James Pangrazzi                     971                      10.88%

Russ Utz                                1,791                      20.06%

Local Measures                  yea                        nea

Temecula Measure S             6,496                   6,084   (0 of 32 precincts reporting)

Menifee Measure DD          11,714                   5,814   (20 of 56 precincts reporting)

Hemet Measure U                  7,802                   5,334   (5 of 26 precincts reporting)

State Ballot Propositions – 6,785 of 24,849 precincts reporting

Prop 51                                  2,128,745              1,963,068

Prop 52                                  2,850,855              1,212,898

Prop 53                                  1,997,803              1,989,707

Prop 54                                  2,532,048              1,442,283

Prop 55                                  2,514,987              1,582,599

Prop 56                                  2,588,360              1,591,608

Prop 57                                  2,643,962              1,455,438

Prop 58                                  2,963,881              1,125,138

Prop 59                                  2,063,527              1,851,667

Prop 60                                  1,868,762              2,116,688

Prop 61                                  1,840,433              2,181,688

Prop 62                                  1,825,556              2,263,195

Prop 63                                  2,585,893              1,543,626

Prop 64                                  2,302,969              1,873,230

Prop 65                                  1,809,742              2,254,752

Prop 66                                  2,058,520              1,868,257

Prop 67                                  2,090,094              1,997,362

ORIGINAL STORY:

Polls in California closed at 8 p.m. and results are beginning to trickle in for the local races. In the 3rd District Supervisor race, Incumbent Chuck Washington leads challenger Shellie Milne.

Menifee Mayor Scott Mann, who was recently censured by that city’s council, currently is ahead of challenger Neil Winters but only by a small margin. In Murrieta Incumbent Randon Lane and former Councilman Kelly Seyarto are leading the race while in Temecula both Mike Naggar and Michael McCracken are looking to retain their seats. All three incumbents in Lake Elsinore are poised to retain their seats.

Three cities have one cent tax measures on the ballot to  be used for public safety. Hemet’s Measure U, Temecula Measure S and Menifee’s Measure DD all are headed towards approval by those cities’ voters.

The following are the results from the first report issued by the Riverside County Registrar of Voters.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

President                              Popular                 Electoral

Hillary Clinton              49,735,254                 209

Donald Trump               50,834,460                244

Candidate                             Votes                      Percentage

U.S. Senator

Kamala D. Harris            544,908                     67%

Loretta L. Sanchez          267,824                    33%

U.S. Representatives 36th Congressional District

Raul Ruiz (I)                         62,416                   60.5%

Jeff Stone                              40,814                   39.5%

U.S. Representative 42nd Congressional District

Ken Calvert (I)                     52,588                   61.3%

Tim Sheridan                       33,195                   38.7%

U.S. House of Representatives 50th Congressional District

Duncan Hunter (I)               444,468                 62.9%

Patrick Malloy                     26,222                  37.1%

State Assembly 67th District

Melissa Melendez (I)          41,614                   65.7%

Jorge Lopez                          21,743                   34.3%

County Supervisor 3rd District

Chuck Washington (I)        31,633                   59.5%

Shellie Milne                        21,529                   40.50%

Temecula City Council – 0 of 32 precincts reporting

Michael McCracken (I)        1,806                     8.56%

Michael S. Naggar (I)           5,998                   28.44%

Ronald Bradley                      2,800                   13.28%

James Cooley                         1,575                     7.47%

Jeffrey Frichner                         992                     4.70%

Angel Garcia                          1,528                     7.24%

Adam Ruiz                              2,327                   11.03%

James Stewart                        3,527                   16.72%

Sklyer Tempel                           538                     2.55%

Murrieta City Council – 1 of 31 precincts reporting

Randon Lane (I)                    5,827                   27.42%

Harry Ramos (I)                     1,631                     7.67%

Kelly Seyarto                         4,737                    22.29%

Robert Tyler                          3,326                   15.65%

Keelan McCullough              2,650                   12.47%

Brian Barton                          3,081                   14.50%

Menifee Mayor – 16 of 56 precincts reporting

Scott Mann (I)                      7,022                     50.84%

Neil Winter                           6,791                     49.16%

Lake Elsinore City Council – 0 of 15 precincts reporting

Natasha Johnson (I)            2,879                      23.87%

Steve Manos (I)                   3,012                      24.97%

Robert Magee (I)                 3,014                      24.99%

Steve Martin                         2,048                      16.98%

Edwin Castro                       1,109                        9.19%

Hemet City Council

District 1 – 3 of 6 precincts reporting

Karlee Meyer                       1,117                      61.64%

Chuck Moore                          695                      38.36%

District 3 – 0 of 5 precincts reporting

Patty Axelrod                          568                      25.36%

Bryan Hash                             310                      13.84%

Michael Perciful                      862                      38.48%

Cameron Scott Broderick      500                      22.32%

District 4 – 1 of 5 completed precincts

Bonnie Wright (I)                1,527                      58.35%

Paul Valenzuela                   1,090                      41.65%

San Jacinto City Council – 4 of 18 precincts completed

Andrew Koyuk (I)               2,194                      31.19%

Crystal Ruiz (I)                    1,593                      22.64%

Ken Kidby                            1,073                      15.25%

James Pangrazzi                     761                      10.82%

Russ Utz                                1,414                      20.10

Local Measures                  yea                        nea

Temecula Measure S           6,328                      5,968   (0 of 32 precincts reporting)

Menifee Measure DD          9,156                      4,469   (16 of 56 precincts reporting)

Hemet Measure U                6,829                      4,671   (4 of 26 precincts reporting)

State Ballot Propositions

Prop 51                                     715,637              701,461

Prop 52                                    976,112              430,967

Prop 53                                    689,252              693,560

Prop 54                                     860,996              527,224

Prop 55                                     856,507              563,506

Prop 56                                     884,563              562,274

Prop 57                                     909,285              506,490

Prop 58                                  1,024,046              391,456

Prop 59                                     718,745              637,299

Prop 60                                     610,369              765,630

Prop 61                                     625,875              765,252

Prop 62                                     631,490              789,661

Prop 63                                     870,243              565,943

Prop 64                                     796,054              659,567

Prop 65                                     632,356              783,038

Prop 66                                     712,801              650,499

Prop 67                                     737,020              690,344

UPDATED: Washington maintains hold on 3rd District, Temecula’s Measure S fails added by on
View all posts by Kim Harris →

One Response to "UPDATED: Washington maintains hold on 3rd District, Temecula’s Measure S fails"

  1. j tomas   November 8, 2016 at 9:40 pm

    Awesome job thanks Kim!

    Reply

Leave a Reply