UPDTED: Car fire sparks aggressive response from CalFire/Riverside County Fire department

UPDATE: Aug. 30, 1:30 p.m.

A brush fire that was sparked by a vehicle fire on Indian Road in Anza, is currently holding at 6 acres and burning heavy fuels at a moderate rate of speed, according to an incident report published by CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department Spokeswoman Jody Hagemann.

The car fire was first reported at 12:01 p.m. at Indian and Deer Mountain roads in the community of Anza. The blaze quickly spread to the surrounding brush, bring forth a swift and aggressive response from firefighters in the area.

According to Hageman, CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters are being assisted by the U.S Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and BDM.

Currently, 102 firefighters, nine engine companies, three helicopters, two bulldozers, four air tankers and four fire crews are on the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A car fire that sparked a brush fire in Anza brought an aggressive response from CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department just after noon today.

According to the CHP incident log, the car fire was first reported at 12:01 p.m. and was located at Indian and Deer Mountain roads.

The fire is 3-5 acres in size.

Scanner traffic indicated the response of at least two firefighting helicopters on scene, something that Lake Riverside Estate residents confirmed when reporting that the agency was using the lake there to fill the tanks of the aircraft.

At this time, it is unknown any structures or people are in danger, though scanner traffic is indicating the fire is holding at about 3 acres.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.