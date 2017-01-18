‘Cataract Gold’ starring new local talent set to premiere at the Mary Pickford Theatre, Jan. 26

Behind every movie there is a story; a story of how the plot began and the screenplay was written, a story of how the characters were cast and why, a story of locations found and the searching and finding of historical items used to create the feel and the look of the times.

Behind every movie there is a story; it is entangled and entwined with the dreams of those who became involved and so it is with this new independent film called “Cataract Gold.” The new American Western – a Paul Kiener production – will premiere Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Mary Pickford Theatre in Cathedral City and stars a multitude of local talent.

Newcomers to the big screen in this western are Steve Silkotch and Michael Thomas of Anza, Eric Cervantes of Romoland and Dan Ferguson of the Ramona Cowboys. Cataract Gold is not the first independent film project for these well-known locals.

Morgan Alise James, Dale Shane, Caroline DeGraeve, Seth Marshall, Bryan Hanna and Bill Hegarty round out the cast.

Silkotch and Thomas were the first to mention “Cataract Gold” to Anza Valley Outlook. They are a part of the Ramona Cowboys who star in the Ramona Pageant held at the Ramona Bowl in Hemet each year.

Kiener is a hands-on kind of guy; he helped write the movie script, served as its director, cinematographer and so much more. Kiener is a lover of history as he showed excitedly when he spoke about the project and how he found a historical story that inspired him and which the script for “Cataract Gold” is based on.

The story begins in Utah in 1869 and is based on historical events, the website www.cataractgoldmovie.com reports in the story synopsis provided by Kiener Productions.

“In 1869, Major John Wesley Powell, his cartographer, J.C. Clark, and eight others set out to map the Green and Colorado Rivers located in the Utah and Arizona territories. The Government assigned Federal Gold to barter for their protection during the expedition,” the website explains.

The film’s synopsis continues, “While in Cataract Canyon on the Colorado River, over half of the men, boats and supplies were lost in the dangerous rapids. Three others abandoned the expedition never to be seen again. Major Powell and J.C. Clark were the only ones to survive. Clark buries the government gold and forges a map of its location. He and Major Powell escape the canyon only to have Clark learn of the death of his beloved wife. He immediately sends for his two daughters back east and settles in the southern Arizona territory.

Flash forward to the year 1880 when, “The largest and greediest cattle barons in Arizona are the Wilcox family. The old man and his four sons get word about Clark’s involvement with the Powell expedition 11 years earlier. They are convinced that J.C. Clark and his daughters have a map leading to the gold, and set out to pursue them. The oldest daughter Beth, a prostitute working in a brothel, and the youngest Katy, who lives on her fathers’ homestead, are about to be thrust into a deadly race for the “Cataract Gold.”

Keiner Productions is inviting family and friends of the newcomers to join them at a Hollywood type premiere complete with before and after parties, red carpet and the film’s stars Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Mary Pickford Theatre located at 36850 Pickfair St. in Cathedral City. Tickets should be purchased ahead of time for this special event and can be bought online at www.aif.world . A preview is also available on the site as well as at www.cataractgoldmovie.com . Friends and family can get a discount on tickets by visiting either website and clicking on the link to purchase tickets.

Seating for the premier is extremely limited. First showing begins at 7 p.m. includes the pre-party and after-party with the stars, crew and producers of the film. After-party is from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

A second premier showing will begin at 9:30 p.m. and will include an official press kit and a pre-party meet and greet with the stars of the film.

For questions regarding the premier contact Morgan James at (760) 262-7798.

From Jan. 27, through Feb. 2, “Cataract Gold” will be shown five times a day at the Mary Pickford Theatre. For times and ticket information after the premiere go to www.dplaceentertainment.com/Mary-Pickford/film/132797/ .

For more information on “Cataract Gold,” visit www.cataractgoldmovie.com .