Storms are a good time to remember, ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown’

With the wet weather moving through the area and much of the ground already saturated, Anza Valley Outlook would like to remind residents to be safe and not to try and cross flooded roadways.

As a reminder, the Public Safety campaign, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown,” reports that each year more deaths occur to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that over half of all flood related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water. The next highest percentage of flood-related deaths are due to walking into or near floodwaters.

“People underestimate the force and power of water,” Weather.gov reports. “Many of the deaths occur in automobiles as they are swept downstream.”

According to the website, many of the drownings related to flooding are preventable but, too many people continue to drive around the barriers warning of flooded roads.

It only takes 6 inches of fast moving flood water to knock over an adult and 12 inches to move a small car, 2 feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.

“It is never safe to drive or walk into floodwaters.”