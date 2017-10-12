Trailer destroyed in structure fire

A home was totally destroyed and two people were displaced following a structure fire in the 42200 block of Lilac Lane in Anza Tuesday, Oct. 10. The fire was first reported at about 9 p.m., officials said.

The initial report, written by Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire Spokeswoman Jody Hagemann, indicated a singlewide mobile home was involved, but it was confirmed later that it was a large travel trailer with a goose neck hitch parked in a corner of the property.

A home located on the other end of the fenced parcel was not affected by the blaze.

The fire was controlled at 10:27 p. m., according to the incident report.

Reports on social media of explosions due to ammunition were unconfirmed, according to Tawny Cabral a spokeswoman for Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire.

According to Cabral, there was no documentation of any explosions and dispatcher notes also confirmed that no 911 callers reported any blasts.

“We did not receive a request from fire to investigate any criminal activity at that location,” an unidentified Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Media Information Bureau Representative said in an emailed statement to Anza Valley Outlook.

The American Red Cross was requested to respond to assist two adults who were displaced. Animal control also responded for two deceased dogs.

The incident involved 21 firefighters, five engine companies, one fire investigator, a breathing support unit and medic squad, the incident report said.

The American Red Cross, Animal Control and Riverside County Fire Department/Cal Fire were the responding agencies, according to the official incident report.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.