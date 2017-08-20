UC Riverside to host eclipse viewing event

Editor’s Note: There will be a pair of Palm Springs viewing parties at the local library and atop the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. The library is inviting locals to bring lawn chairs and telescopes to its viewing party, which will feature a live broadcast from Mix 100.5 and booths from the Farmers Market, PS Sustainability and Desert Water Agency. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Palm Springs Public Library, 300 S. Sunrise Way.

Viewing glasses will be given out to attendees while supplies last. If you choose to watch the eclipse at home, remember, looking directly at the sun is unsafe except during the brief total phase of a solar eclipse (“totality”), when the moon entirely blocks the sun’s bright face, which will happen only within the narrow path of totality. Refer to the American Astronomical Society (AAS) Reputable Vendors of Solar Filters & Viewers page for a list of manufacturers and authorized dealers of eclipse glasses and handheld solar viewers verified to be compliant with the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard for such products. A few tips to ensure safe viewing of the eclipse follow at the end of the article.

RIVERSIDE – The first total solar eclipse across the United States in nearly 40 years will occur tomorrow, with partial darkness falling over Southern California, where UC Riverside researchers will be offering residents an opportunity to watch through solar-filtered telescopes.

The UCR Department of Physics & Astronomy will be hosting the eclipse viewing party adjacent to the campus Bell Tower, beginning about 10 a.m. Monday.

Using the filtered telescopes, members of the community will be able to watch as the moon blocks the sun over a nearly two-hour span, marking the beginning of a new moon phase that situates the small planet at the right angle and orbital plane to create what the American Astronomical Society calls a “cosmic coincidence,” yielding a total eclipse viewable only on the North American continent.

According to scientists, Southern California will be in the penumbra, with roughly 60 percent of the sun in shade. However, the corona will be entirely hidden behind the moon beginning about 10 a.m. as viewed from the coast of Oregon. From there, totality will continue for the next 90 minutes, cutting across the nation’s midsection.

According to NASA, only the coronal rim will be discernable as the eclipse progresses, with darkness falling in Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and the Carolinas. The last best spot to see remnants of the lunar shadow will be Charleston, South Carolina, at 4 p.m. eastern time, NASA said.

The longest point of totality will be roughly three minutes in Carbondale, Illinois, according to the space agency’s eclipse website, https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov.

According to the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association, some aviators plan to chase the path of the total eclipse across multiple states.

The last total solar eclipse over the contiguous United States was visible in the northwest tier of the country in February 1979. After Aug. 21, the next one will happen in April 2024, according to NASA. That eclipse, however, will only be viewable in the central and eastern United States.

Scientists urged observers to exercise caution and use appropriate viewing devices during next week’s eclipse to avoid eye damage.

Safety Tips For Eclipse Viewing:

Always inspect your solar filter before use; if scratched or damaged, discard it. Read and follow any instructions printed on or packaged with the filter.

Always supervise children using solar filters.

Stand still and cover your eyes with your eclipse glasses or solar viewer before looking up at the bright sun. After looking at the sun, turn away and remove your filter — do not remove it while looking at the sun.

Do not look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or other optical device.

Similarly, do not look at the sun through a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while using your eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewer — the concentrated solar rays will damage the filter and enter your eye(s), causing serious injury.

Seek expert advice from an astronomer before using a solar filter with a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device. Note that solar filters must be attached to the front of any telescope, binoculars, camera lens, or other optics.

If you are within the path of totality (https://go.nasa.gov/2pC0lhe), remove your solar filter only when the moon completely covers the sun’s bright face and it suddenly gets quite dark. Experience totality, then, as soon as the bright sun begins to reappear, replace your solar viewer to look at the remaining partial phases.

Outside the path of totality, you must always use a safe solar filter to view the sun directly.

If you normally wear eyeglasses, keep them on. Put your eclipse glasses on over them, or hold your handheld viewer in front of them.