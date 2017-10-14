On Sunday, September 3, 2017, Donald James Anderson passed away peacefully at his home in Murrieta, Calif. Don was born on January 7, 1934 in North Adams Massachusetts, the third of four sons born to William James and Mary Agnes (Michaels) Anderson; he was 83.

He graduated from Drury High School in North Adams in 1951. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, from 1951 to 1954, achieving the rank of ADEAN. He served aboard several aircraft carriers, where he performed aircraft maintenance on squadrons of Torpedo Bombers, beginning what would come to be his life’s work.

Don began civilian life working for Sikorsky Manufacturing Company in Stratford, Conn., where he built helicopters from 1956 to 1958. In 1959 he began working for American Airlines, at New York’s Kennedy Airport, in their aircraft maintenance division. He went on to become a ramp supervisor in 1975 in Syracuse, N.Y. In 1980 he moved to Arlington, Texas and would remain in the Dallas/Fort Worth area until his retirement in 1997.

Upon retirement, he and his late wife, Jacqueline (Lemoine) Anderson, relocated to the Anza Valley in California. For the next 18 years, Don immersed himself in the Anza Valley community. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, The Rockers, as well as the Community Hall. He served nine years on the board of directors for the Anza Valley Co-Op, and was a member in good standing of the Anza Valley chapter of the Lions Club, serving that organization as secretary, treasurer, and president.

In 2015, Don and his wife Nicolette moved from Anza, to Murrieta, Calif. He was an active member of St. Martha’s Catholic Church.

Don is survived by his wife Nicolette (Frost) Anderson; brother Bernard Anderson; sister-in-law Barbara (Rapoza) Anderson; sons J. Michael Anderson, Thomas Anderson, and Donald Anderson; daughter-in-law Dika (Causevic) Anderson; grandsons Mitchell Anderson, Irfan (Jonny) Causevic, and granddaughter Irma Causevic; stepdaughter Amanda Woods; stepsons Martin Frost and Richard Frost; daughters in-law Natalie Frost and Chantelle Frost; step-grandchildren Sharni Woods, Dylan Woods, Rhys Frost, Amy Frost, and Claudia Frost.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Mary (Michaels) Anderson; his first wife, Jacqueline (Lemoine) Anderson, her parents Leo E. and Bertha (Belanger) Lemoine, their son (Arthur) Leo Lemoine; brothers William T. Anderson and Francis M. (Bud) Anderson, and sisters-in-law Shirley (Fickler) Anderson and Marlene (DeVecchi) Anderson.