On June 27, 2017, the world lost an exceptional woman: Ruth Stevens Crosland. Ruth was born July 7, 1919, in Holden, Utah; the oldest daughter of Cyrus and Velma Stevens. At the age of 12 when her mother died, Ruth became the matriarch of her family, helping her father care for the younger children, cooking, sewing and cleaning. Ruth married Chester Crosland in 1939 in Fillmore, Utah.

The couple had 3 children. The family lived in Holden, Utah, until 1952 when they moved to Salt Lake City. Chester passed away in 1973 when Ruth, who had been a homemaker all her life was 55.

Ruth put her unsurpassed sewing skills to use and got a job in alterations at ZCMI. She worked there for 26 years. In her nearly 98 years on this earth, Ruth traveled often and enjoyed her life with gusto. After the death of her son in 2010 Ruth moved to Anza with her daughter Pat and son-in-law Larry Boswell.

Ruth befriended people, young and old and will always be treasured by many, each with their own special reason to call her “friend.”