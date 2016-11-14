Is the 2016 presidential election rigged?  They all are!

For some time Donald Trump has said that this election is “rigged” in favor of Hillary Clinton. He talks about the “pile on” against him by the establishment media, establishment Democrats, establishment Republicans, establishment bankers and corporations. He could have added the globalist establishment special interest groups such as the Council on Foreign Relations and the Bilderbergers. There has been collusion amongst all these groups for decades more easily seen now than at any time since the late U.S. Sen. Rep. Barry Goldwater. This collusion is evidenced most clearly by the establishment media’s reluctance to cover the WikiLeaks released emails so devastating to Clinton and the Republican establishment’s hostility to their own candidate, as for example, former Rep. President George H. Bush’s vow to vote for Clinton.

Remember, Trump is the only “outsider” still in the race. From the onset, non-establishment candidates Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz and Donald Trump collectively had at least 60 percent of primary voters. Most Americans have felt something amiss in Washington D.C. in both major political parties for some time. It has been mentioned in previous columns that Wall Street “elites” have, by their funding, owned both political parties and the mainstream media for most of a century, and Trump threatens their continued power.

But most Americans do not understand that presidential elections have been “rigged” for decades by deliberate media exclusion of other political party candidates. I write the Federal Elections Commission every October of every election year to find out who is running for president as the establishment media has not told me. Yes, I know the candidates of the two favored political parties, but little else. I wish not to have my choices limited by the managed media.

The Federal Elections Commission requires that anyone running for president that spends or collects $5,000 or more on their candidacy for president file with them. My students are surprised to learn that there are always over 200 persons who do so, often many more. In every presidential election there are at least 20 political parties offering a presidential candidate. Part of the “rigged” system is the agreement among the mainstream media to cover only Republicans and Democrats.

The Libertarian Party has offered a presidential candidate in every election for decades and is listed on the ballot in over 45 states in every election, but the Libertarian Party is seldom mentioned and is never invited to the “big debates.” Certainly, they feel excluded. One may argue, “They do not have enough voter strength to warrant inclusion,” but in fact, they do not have sufficient voter strength because the establishment media does not cover them.

When the establishment press wishes to advance an outside candidate, it suddenly includes them. For example, when Ross Perot was “allowed” real participation in 1992, they used his participation to take more votes from George H. W. Bush than Bill Clinton. The division gave Clinton, the media favorite, the White House.

Ross Perot was on the ballot in every state in the Union because he received sufficient media attention to be there.

Such would be the case today for anyone else getting media attention. The media get to vote first by its collective exclusion of those not registered with the Democrat or Republican parties. Political science class teaches that the first election belongs to the media. The public gets to choose from those candidates the media have not excluded. The wisest, most experienced, most gifted and most honest person in America could not be elected president of the United States, unless they were a Democrat or Republican.

Media corporate owners have allowed media collusion, and as has been said in other columns, they are also overwhelmingly globalist. Trump survived this media filter by running as a Republican, and he vaulted over the establishment by funding his own primary campaign. Enabling him to say it as he saw it, he won over the majority of Americans who have felt something amiss in Washington D.C. also.

What other political parties offer choices for president on the ballot this year? Gary Johnson of the Libertarian Party, Jill Stein of the Green Party, Darrell Castle of the Constitution Party of the U.S., Gloria LaRiva of the Party of Socialism and Liberation, Rocky de la Fuente of the Reform Party USA, Emidio Soltysik of the Socialist Party USA, Alyson Kennedy of the Socialist Workers Party, Evan McMullen of the Better For America Party, Frank Atwood of the Approval Voting Party for Colorado, Texan Scott Copeland of the Constitution Party of Idaho, Princess Khadijah M. Jacob-Fambro of the Revolutionary Party from California, Jim Hedges of the Prohibition Party from Pennsylvania, Mike Maturen of the American Solidarity Party from Michigan, Monica Moorhead of the Workers World Party from New York, Rod Silva of the Nutrition Party of New Jersey, Peter Skewes of the American Party of South Carolina, Iowan Tom Hoefling of the America’s Party, Chris Keniston of the Veterans Party of America from Texas, Kyle Kopitke of the Independent American Party from Michigan, Bradford Lyttle of the U.S. Pacifist Party from Illinois, Dan Vacek of the Legal Marijuana Now Party from Minnesota and Jerry White of the Socialist Equality Par from Michigan are entered in this year’s election. These candidates went through all the different state hurdles to get on the ballot without significant media coverage. The list ends with another 550 candidates running for president as write-in candidates.

In this election, many people are asking for options other than Clinton and Trump. The establishment media reluctantly noted the Libertarian and Green parties’ candidates, but unless voters do their own research, they are not well-informed or are totally ignorant on the other political parties’ candidates. Obviously Trump is mostly arguing that elections are “rigged” because of the “pile on” against him, but it can also be argued that they were “rigged” long before him.

Dr. Harold Pease is an expert on the United States Constitution. He has dedicated his career to studying the writings of the Founding Fathers and applying that knowledge to current events. He has taught history and political science from this perspective for over 30 years at Taft College. To read more of his weekly articles, visit www.LibertyUnderFire.org.