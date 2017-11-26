Concerning “States form an alliance to defy President Donald Trump,” Oct. 22

Dear Editor,
President Donald Trump is right to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate change agreement, even if America is the only nation to do so.
The goal of Paris – “holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees C above pre-industrial levels,” – is impossible, of course. We cannot control “Earth’s temperature” as if we had a global thermostat.
But even if it were possible, Paris would accomplish little since developing countries, the source of most of humanity’s greenhouse gas emissions, do not have to keep their emission reduction targets.
Like all United Nations climate treaties, the Paris Agreement is based on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. According to Article 4 of the UNFCCC, “economic and social development and poverty eradication are the first and overriding priorities of the developing country parties.”
Actions to significantly reduce CO2 emissions – the main greenhouse gas produced by human activity – in developing countries would involve dramatically cutting back the use of coal, the source of 71 percent of India’s electricity and 81 percent of China’s. Since coal is the cheapest source of power in most of the world, reducing CO2 emissions by restricting coal use would unquestionably interfere with development priorities. So, no matter what they promise with respect to emissions reduction, developing countries almost certainly won’t do it, citing the UNFCCC in support of their decisions. Developed nations must keep their emission commitments, no matter how much it damages their economies.
The Paris Agreement is about wealth transfer, not environmental protection.
Sincerely,
Tom Harris, mechanical engineer
Executive Director
International Climate Science Coalition
28 Tiverton Dr.
Ottawa, Ontario K2E 6L5 Canada
Tom Harris views climate change as a political question rather than a question of science.
In the past, Mr. Harris was more honest about his reasons for withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change [UNFCCC]. Mr. Harris wrote that Donald Trump need to abrogate both international agreements because, A)”Trump needs to Democrat-proof his agenda.” and B)“Actions that significantly reduce CO2 emissions would entail dramatically cutting back on the use of coal…” http://dailycaller.com/2017/05/08/killing-the-paris-agreement-is-not-enough/
Partisanship and coal are clearly Mr. Harris’s agenda.
Mr. Harris claims to be non-partisan but demanded GOP leaders follow Trump’s assertive approach to climate change.” Mr. Harris wrote, 1) “GOP Must Follow Trump’s Lead on Climate Change” by Tom Harris September 5, 2016 – The Epoch Times. 2)”HARRIS: GOP must follow Trump’s lead on climate change” by Tom Harris August 24, 2016 – Houston Chronicle. 3)”Conservatives Must Strongly Support Trump on Climate Change” by Tom Harris December 14, 2016 – Ammoland. etc…
This Disqus profile – https://disqus.com/by/disqus_JzQ88MTX2I/following/ – shows that since March 31, 2016, Mr. James has made 1244 comments, which works out to over 2 and a half comments per day. Here is a sample of some of his many, many posts apparently trying to discredit me and/or my points in online article comment sections: https://www.google.ca/search?site=&source=hp&q=%22Tom+Harris%22+%22Dave+James%22&gws_rd=cr&ei=nyGDWefuDavcjwSb-oK4DA . I already explained to Mr. James that many of his points are either wrong or misleading but he seems to just go to other Web sites and make the same assertions again. I will not waste any more time explaining this to him, unless other people bring up the same or similar questions.
Please change “sensible people” to “other people” in my post where I reference https://www.google.ca/search?site=&source=hp&q=%22Tom+Harris%22+%22Dave+James%22&gws_rd=cr&ei=nyGDWefuDavcjwSb-oK4DA . I am not trying to start a flaming war. Sorry.
done- KH
Mr. Harris deserves credit for removing his personal insult. But it is clear from his reply that the last thing Mr. Harris wants is a open and honest discussion. Open debate regarding his letter-to-the-editor would just further erode his credibility.