Why should Congress be exempted from ‘Obamacare’ and not you?

“If “Obamacare”is hurting people, & it is, why shouldn’t it hurt the insurance companies & why should Congress not be paying what the public pays?” President Donald Trump tweeted. Trump wants to remove privileged taxpayer subsidies to members of Congress, their staffs and insurance companies, at least until they pass something on health care.

Each member of Congress, with little media coverage, chose whether they and their staffs would accept the Obama exemption, Nov. 8, 2013, exempting them from having to live under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act as their constituents did. They could go elsewhere, costing more, and be subsidized by the taxpayer. And the exemption was made easy to accept. If lawmakers didn’t act, staffers were exempted by default – automatically. Did your two U.S. Senators and member of the House of Representatives choose to exempt themselves from “Obamacare” while still pushing it on you?

Most Americans were not supportive of “Obamacare” when it was signed into law March 23, 2010. Today, seven years later, most Americans would vote against it as well, especially in light of its history of rate increases and higher deductibles, although former President Barack Obama promised otherwise. And most patients have not been able to keep their doctors or providers. Big business and unions opted out of it, when possible, as fast as they could.

In what appeared aimed to mute congressional opposition to the forced health care law, Obama allowed Congress to opt out, leaving only the American people enslaved by the legislation they created. Last week, Congress did not repeal “Obamacare” in part because they would lose their ability to choose other plans because of the subsidies. Trump wants them to lose their privileged status.

At first some members of Congress convincingly denied that they had received an exemption, but Sen. David Vitter, R-La., published the “Obamacare” language next to the Obama exemption.

The first read in part: “If the employee purchases a qualified health plan through the exchange, the employee will lose the employer contribution, if any, to any health benefits plan offered by the employer and that all or a portion of such contribution may be excludable from income for federal income tax purposes,” according to section 1512, number 3.

The second, the Obama Congressional exemption, coming through the Office of Personnel Management on page 6 read in part: “The revisions adopted here have no impact on the availability to member of Congress and congressional staff of the contribution established in 5 USC 8906,” according to Alex Pappas in an article “Republican accuses fellow lawmakers of ‘lying’ about “Obamacare” exemption” in The Daily Caller, Sept. 19, 2013. Since the federal government was their employer, they would not lose the subsidy as would others by not accepting “Obamacare”.

Obama, who had no constitutional authority to make law, unilaterally changed the law in 2013 and voided the otherwise mandatory, congressional participation. This change was made presumably to grease the skids for members of Congress accepting what in any other setting would be called a bribe. They defined their employees as “official” or “not official,” to determine whether or not staff members had to enter the exchanges. Because the exception was not part of the original law and came about thereafter by executive change, Trump can nullify by the same power.

The hypocrisy of forcing the people to live under what they themselves will not is beyond description and at the height of political corruption. If the president is going to lead us into socialized medicine, then he must accept it for himself. If the Supreme Court is going to rule it constitutional, they too must live under it. This standard should be the litmus test for the re-election of every U.S. Senator and member of the House of Representatives for the next several years to flush out of office those who exempt themselves from the laws that they make for others. All members of Congress made this decision Nov. 8, 2013. Did they choose to live above the law? If so, corruption has never been so clear and stark.

Most House Republicans opted to submit themselves and their staffs to the exemption of the law because they despised the law and played virtually no role in its inception. But Senate Democrats, who all voted for it, appeared hypocritical when they too supported the exemption. I believe that no exemptions should be made for anyone who works in government. How will they govern correctly if they have immunized themselves from the pain they cause others?

I support the Republican Sen. Rand Paul’s Constitutional Amendment designed to require the government to live under the same laws that they make for the people. They are not our masters but our servants.

Insurance companies have been given huge subsidies, which were taken primarily from the middle class, to entice them to keep prices lower for those with lower incomes. If these subsidies are cut this week, as Trump threatens, “Obamacare” may collapse even more quickly, and Trump and Republicans may be blamed, so I suggest that they cut them gradually beginning now. But I have no sympathy for members of Congress and their staffs – cut them immediately and insurance subsidies of 5 or 10 percent per month until ended. More insurance companies, thus more options and lower prices, will develop quickly as has always been the case under the free market, when truly free.

Dr. Harold Pease is a syndicated columnist and an expert on the United States Constitution. He has dedicated his career to studying the writings of the Founding Fathers and to applying that knowledge to current events. He has taught history and political science from this perspective for over 30 years at Taft College. To read more of his weekly articles, visit www.LibertyUnderFire.org.