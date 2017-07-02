Getting out of the United Nations

I remember when grade schools promoted UNICEF by asking students to raise money while trick-or-treating every Halloween. In fact, looking back the United Nations was always treated favorably in school. I never heard a negative comment in my university experience either. Out of school, when I was able to control what I read, the literature on the subject was quite different – even opposite. I came to realize that I had to undo some serious programing.

But getting children to deny themselves candy for UNICEF programing was universal. Before 2012, trick-or-treaters from the U.S. had contributed $157 million, and Canadians had contributed $91 million. If parents, or bullies, took candy from children, it would be frowned upon, but if the U.N. does it, it is approved and even commended. If an organization targeted children for a political outcome, it would be unacceptable. Apparently UNICEF money was also used to produce cartoons promoting children’s rights, so the organization is political.

U.N. involvement in education, especially espousing globalism or world government if you prefer, is not new. Even last year, their “Global Education Monitoring Report,” dubbed “Policy Paper 28,” called for textbooks to include heavier doses of “global citizenship,” and the viewing of environmental problems as global issues requiring global solutions requiring global government. It also wanted textbooks to increase favorable coverage of sexual diversity including: homosexuality, homosexual parenting, bisexuality and transgenderism.

In a U.N. summit for youth, held Jan. 30, U.N. General Assembly President Peter Thomson referred to U.N. Agenda 2030 “Sustainable Development Goals” as the “master plan for humanity.” But the master plan presented to youth always leaves problem-solving with the U.N. and increases planetary economic controls and wealth redistribution, each of which eventually destroys national sovereignty and liberty.

But amid these efforts to radicalize our youth in favor of globalism emerges the evidence that the U.N. is also the world’s leading governmental sexual abuser of children: its peacekeepers repeatedly raping children, some as young as 10. In an Associated Press report, April 13, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley gave a graphic depiction of U.N. peacekeepers sexually abusing homeless children. She disclosed one boy, in 2011, being “raped by peacekeepers who disgustingly filmed it on a cellphone.” U.N. Sri Lankan troops raped a 15-year-old boy over 100 times. One girl was raped, sharing later, “I did not even have breasts.” Between ages 12 and 15, “she was raped by almost 50 U.N. peace troops.”

But it is not just an occasional rape. The report alleged some 2,000 allegations of rape, pedophilia and sexual abuse of civilians in a little over a decade, and it is assumed that the number is vastly underreported.

But even this report is not new. The United Nations has a long history of the same. Prostitution almost always increases wherever U.N. peacekeeping troops are stationed. Such result was so in Cambodia, Mozambique, Central Africa, Sudan, “Bosnia, and Kosovo after U.N., and in the case of the latter two, when NATO peacekeeping forces moved in,” Amnesty International disclosed. “A Kosovo victims support group reported that of the local prostitutes, a third were under 14, and 80 percent were under 18. The victims were routinely raped ‘as a means of control and coercion’ and kept in terrible conditions as slaves by their ‘owners;’ sometimes kept in darkened rooms unable to go out.” In 2004, they reported, “that underage girls were being kidnapped, tortured and forced into prostitution in Kosovo with U.N. and NATO personnel being the customers driving the demand for the sex slaves.” A simple reference to Wikipedia documents these and similar reports.

Much of the information on corruption in the U.N., child sexual rings, etc., come from whistleblowers such as Povl Bang-Jensen, Anders Kompass and Rasna Warah, who appear to have no other motive than to right wrongs against humanity. The latest book on the subject is by Rasna Warah, “UNsilenced: Unmasking the United Nations’ Culture of Cover-ups, Corruption and Impunity.” As the title indicates, along with the revelation of sexual exploitation of children, it reveals corruption, abuse of power and criminal activity for the last 15 years.

The revelations of this column are important. Globalism is the process of transcending into a world government with the United Nations, created by the globalists, as the new government and in time, as the only “real” power on earth. The United States would be as a state, like South Carolina, in a bigger union. Government schools have propagandized for it since my youth. Innocently, I was conned into helping them by raising money while trick-or-treating. There was never another side presented. But the real history of the United Nations, where they have power, is that of indoctrination, corruption, cover-ups and sexual abuse of children. Why should I expect it to be any different in this country when world government is in place and they have all the power?

I support the current House bill, the American Sovereignty Restoration Act, which is bipartisan legislation to remove the United States from the U.N. Proposed every year, it has more support now than ever. I find no good reason to continue trick-or-treating, or anything else, for an organization that undermines our sovereignty, the Constitution and molests children.

Dr. Harold Pease is a syndicated columnist and an expert on the United States Constitution. He has dedicated his career to studying the writings of the Founding Fathers and to applying that knowledge to current events. He has taught history and political science from this perspective for over 30 years at Taft College. To read more of his weekly articles, visit www.LibertyUnderFire.org .