Globalism and climate control merge

The first billionaire in U.S. history was John D. Rockefeller. He and J. P. Morgan dominated late 19th and early 20th centuries’ economic and political history, even more so after they teamed up to create the Council on Foreign Relations in 1921, which quickly became the most powerful political special interest group in U.S. history. Recently, I published a column showing John D. Rockefeller’s grandson David, as the most influential individual in post-World War II America and perhaps in the world.

Most U.S. history textbooks show how oil baron John D. Rockefeller worked ruthlessly to monopolize 90 percent of the oil industry in the United States, but few books have given focus to David Rockefeller’s working to demonize the fossil fuel industry of his grandfather in favor of alternative energy dominance wherein the Rockefeller family is now heavily vested. First he had to popularize a myth that fossil fuels change the climate and thus must be managed at the world level. The myth insures their place of wealth with alternative energy and creates a need for a world government that they, because of their wealth, would manage as they have the U.S. government.

What has been known by those who specialize in special interest group politics is now more fully explained in a 24-page report by the Energy and Environmental Legal Institute called “The Rockefeller Way: The Family’s Covert ‘Climate Change’ Plan,” released December 2016. The report concluded: “Since the beginning of their philanthropic endeavors, the Rockefellers have used social causes to amass influence in policy areas of their choosing. Since the 1980s, their cause of choice has been the climate change agenda, originally called global warming. Their crusade to collapse the fossil fuel industry in favor of renewable energy is well-documented, from their involvement in major global climate treaties and organizations – the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 1992 to the 1997 Kyoto Protocol – to spending hundreds of millions to advance the renewable energy industry. Through their Sustainable Development Program, the Rockefellers continue to promote their self-serving ‘clean energy’ policies throughout both the federal government and general public.”

Their point was that “As the most prolific benefactors of the climate activist movement, the Rockefellers’ impact on the energy industry sees no bounds, as the family’s objectives permeate throughout federal and state energy policy, as well as international social engineering globalist compacts such as Agenda 21.”

So how has the public been convinced that global warming is real? They accomplished this thought change “through the Rockefellers web of family foundations, universities and institutions, as well as huge grants to other charities.”

As a result of this network, “they have gained unprecedented influence in health care, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, energy and the environment. Their highly complex integration of hedge funds, interlocking board positions and nonprofit organizations has steered public policy on these issues and provided them with foreknowledge of emerging markets and access to the developing worlds’ natural resources.”

Conditioning Americans to accept their views has progressed through multiple generations affecting most areas. The report continues: “Since the beginning of their philanthropic endeavors, the Rockefeller’s have used social causes to amass influence in policy areas of their choosing. Since the 1980s, their cause of choice has been the climate change agenda, originally called global warming.” When global warming could not be proved, they changed the terminology to climate change that can be shown to change over time somewhere on the globe.

When one side of an issue receives much greater funding than the other, the resultant public support or non-support becomes predictable. Catastrophic science that suggest that the world is coming to an end has always been more easily funded. When the Rockefeller’s want something they fund those “proving” the need, as with Columbia University’s Journalism School’s Energy and Environmental Reporting Fellowship Project, then Rockefeller media outlets such as “The New York Times,” “The Washington Post” and “Time” magazine publicize the findings of the Rockefeller financed studies. It’s really quite simple.

It is no wonder the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, which was created in 1940 by John D.’s five grandsons John, Nelson, Laurence, Winthrop and David to advance international governing bodies, “boast of being one of the first major global warming activists” institutions. Certainly funding attests to the boast: the formation of the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 1988 and the establishment of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1992. Rockefeller Brothers Fund financed the global adaptation of the Rio Treaty reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 5.2 percent by 2012, and in 1997, it “helped promote and orchestrate the Kyoto Protocol with Japan.” In Europe, the fund “donated $10 million to fund an alliance of local, state, and federal leaders in the United Kingdom and Germany to address the issue.”

Major Rockefeller tax-exempt foundations include The Rockefeller Foundation, The Rockefeller Brothers Fund, The Rockefeller Family Fund and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors. All four have “poured tens of millions into major green activist groups.” Indeed, without them the global warming or climate change issue would be comparatively nonexistent. For the Rockefellers, it does not matter whether the issue is true or not, only that it is the vehicle that sustains their wealth and power over the United States and is their best argument to expand that power, through their New World Order and over the whole world. In the late 1800s, John D. Rockefeller did not have the power to veil his influence over America; today, the Rockefeller family does.

Dr. Harold Pease is a syndicated columnist and an expert on the United States Constitution. He has dedicated his career to studying the writings of the Founding Fathers and to applying that knowledge to current events. He has taught history and political science from this perspective for over 30 years at Taft College. To read more of his weekly articles, visit www.LibertyUnderFire.org.