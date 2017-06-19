The most influential man in post-World War II history

Harold Pease, Ph. D.

Special to Anza Valley Outlook

The most influential individual in post-World War II history had a hand in creating the United Nations, even donating the property for the building in 1946. No one has had greater claim to influence since then. By the mid-70s, he owned dominating interests in The New York Times, CBS, NBC and ABC, according to Senate Document 93-62, Disclosure of Corporate Ownership, 1974. He was also chairman of the 50-year-old Council on Foreign Relations, the most powerful special interest group in U. S. history from which both major political parties always selected their secretary of state, ambassador to Russia, China, the United Nations and a third of all cabinet posts. In the last 50 years, until Donald Trump, either the president or the vice president was an open CFR member. Members also held leadership positions in the vast majority of major media outlets in the U.S.

Those following his life the last 50 years know him as the one individual in U. S. history who could phone the White House, day or night, and expect the occupant, Democrat or Republican, to come to the phone. He was a confidant of many world leaders. He was powerful enough to persuade President Jimmy Carter to allow his friend, the extremely controversial, despised and deposed Shah of Iran, to come to the United States for medical treatment, disregarding intelligence warnings of retaliation if he did so. This visit resulted in the U.S. Embassy takeover and the Iranian Hostage Crises of 1979-1981.

In 1973, he created the Trilateral Commission, the most powerful special interest group in the world, designed to dominate the economies of Japan, North America and Western Europe. His thinking was that dominating these three geographical areas would allow him to indirectly dominate the world. His two notable lieutenants, one Henry Kissinger, influenced Republican administrations, and the other Zig Brzezinski, influenced Democratic administrations, both became household names, the first more so with Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, the latter with Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama. There might be some differences in what became “his” contending political parties, but in things that affected foreign policy and the interests of the establishment, there were few.

Although not a founder of the Bilderbergers, a world government confab of the super-rich from the western world, founded in 1954 by Prince Bernard of the Netherlands, he came to have membership and great influence in this group as well. It is here, behind closed doors, that he was most candid about his world government aspirations. In a 1991 meeting, he spoke of his control of the American press.

“We are grateful to The Washington Post, The New York Times, Time magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost 40 years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years. But the world is more sophisticated and prepared to march toward a world government. The supranational sovereignty of and intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries,” he was quoted to say in an article from The New American, April 17, 2017. Twenty-six years have passed since he boasted of his influence over the press, and most Americans remain blind to the control over them. What is known as the “Establishment Press” is “his” press.

By now most people who read more than just the establishment press or their tributaries, who downplay all the above, know that the most influential person in the post-World War II era and the one to whom we have referred is David Rockefeller, grandson of oil baron John D. Rockefeller.

To the ignorant who still insist that they are not dodo birds, and almost as though to test the level of his ability to manipulate them, he confessed everything.

In his published autobiography “Memoirs,” 15 years ago, he wrote, “For more than a century, ideological extremists at either end of the political spectrum … attack the Rockefeller family for the inordinate influence they claim we wield over American political and economic institutions. Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure—one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”

His fingerprints are all over ever free trade agreement, especially NAFTA, FTAA, CAFTA and SPP. He founded the Council of the Americas, the Americas Society, the forum of the Americas, the U. S. Council of the Mexico-U. S. Business Committee and the Institute of International Economics to accomplish these economic and political unifications.

Still, even after his death March 20, 2017, at age 101, “his” press did not share the extent of David Rockefeller’s decades-long control over both major political parties. How is this possible with the level of greatness he acquired? Because the control remains in place? A quiet death with little acclamation does not bring attention to the “secret combination” for economic world power that he waged so successfully. Today his organizations advocating a new world order, including the U.N., are as strong and determined as ever, and they remain mostly undetected.

Dr. Harold Pease is a syndicated columnist and an expert on the United States Constitution. He has dedicated his career to studying the writings of the Founding Fathers and to applying that knowledge to current events. He has taught history and political science from this perspective for over 30 years at Taft College.