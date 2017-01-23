Letter to the Editor: Thoughts on Russia hacks the federal government, Israel, the changing of the guard and the lost middle class, part two

Editor’s note: Part one of this opinion piece ran in the Jan. 13, issue of Anza Valley Outlook. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Anza Valley Outlook, its staff or publisher.

Is it not time to wake up and not be led by our noses by the globalist movement that wants to blind us into thinking their way? Historically it is proven that those who seek such power will take away your personal freedoms and the chance for self-rule.

These Globalist powers seek to take out the middle class of hard working and thinking individuals and to create nothing but the upper class and the poor. The poor they think can control; take away people’s ability to provide for themselves the basic human necessities of shelter, good food and clean water and you will destroy self-worth, family and you create a reliance on the government. A government when in the wrong hands will tell you what to think, feel, what you can and cannot earn or learn and what you can or cannot read. They will tell you what you can eat and drink, where you can live and when you can draw your last breath!

How can that be, you ask? Well my German friends as well as others that have lived under suppressive regimes tell me that the same types of things that has been going on in America during this past administration is just how it was before the rise of the Third Riche and Hitler.

The Bilderburg’s, Globalists, Trilateralists including the CFR and anyone else I missed are all pissed off as they have lost their control, at least for a time. Their plans to create their perfect world as they see it are threatened due to president-elect Trump’s agenda to make “America Great Again.” For its citizens to be able to follow the American dream without so many regulations. To rule themselves and to care for the world around them without government control as our forefathers did. Who for most of those, did so without even a high school education. They accomplished much by the sweat of their brow, by common sense, and good old fashion innovation and with the Ten Commandments as their moral compass. They created an America that everyone wants to imitate and live in.

Trump is a man that appears to have a heart to preserve the America that we understood to be ours as created by our forefather’s; a constitutionally based Republic under One God. Trump needs our prayers and God’s direction to accomplish his stated intended goals as the opposition is and will be great as he takes office.

Make America Great Again be vigilant,

The Late Great Middle Class