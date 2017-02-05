Letter to the Editor,

Honey, the kids are growing up! Every parent faces the time when their children reach a point in their lives that they are about to enter the real world. What to do? You have been protecting these children though out all of their youth. It is hard, very hard to admit that you must let them go for their own good to begin to experience life on their own. They need to find out that they and only they are responsible for their own wellbeing, that they are responsible for their actions to themselves as well as others, that they are responsible for being irresponsible to others and that the society around them will ultimately affect their own wellbeing. So you reluctantly have to admit. Hey, my child is willing and must now enter the world, for good or for bad. You as parents must step back and let it happen for their good.

The Democratic Party for many, many years has been trying with good hearts to protect and nurture certain segments of our society. They have succeeded in establishing many programs for the underprivileged in our society. Now it is time for the democrat voter to understand. This recent election was not based on color, gender or the haves against the have nots. President Trump was voted into office by the middle class. Guess what? The middle class is no longer comprised of only white Americans. The middle class is if not totally, quickly becoming multiracial, and it was this multiracial voting block that elected the current president.

What has been the goal of the democrats has been greatly achieved. Middle class America is now a large part of what the democratic parents wanted it to be; it is multiracial. They are hungry to take charge of their own destinies, and they want better for themselves and their children. As the inner cities can attest, it is now time for a change; people of the inner cities want jobs and not the programs that have been proven to have deteriorated and are now failing them. The kids are growing up. And it is now time for the parents to step out of the way and let them.

When your child leaves home, you trust that you have taught them how to take care of themselves. This action is not saying that you toss them to the wolves. No, you will be there for them, but you must respect their decisions or risk losing them. I think that most voting democrats realize that at this time in history this principle is true.

I believe that what we are seeing from the Democratic Party is not how most rational democrats feel. It is more the party itself struggling with the realization that their power structure and their control is eroding before their very eyes. People like George Soros and other power-hungry people in the world are losing their grip, and it frightens them. Their idea of how the world should be, and their control over the masses is in grave danger. What in the world would happen if people of the inner cities actually started coming into own as entrepreneurs, businessmen and actually had financial freedom? If the Democratic Party really did champion the underdog, which their congressional record belies, then it is now time for the party leaders to put aside their own power and ambitions for these underdogs. The kids are growing up, let them.

Jacob Wright

Anza, California