Letter to the Editor

To the Editor,

I am really upset by the police-involved shooting in Whittier this week. Two police officers responded to an auto accident and upon arriving at the scene, the driver of the car opened fire with a semi-automatic pistol. Officer Keith Boyer was gravely injured and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other officer was wounded and is expected to survive. Officer Keith Boyer was described as ‘the best of the best’ by the Whittier Police Chief, a 27 year veteran who recently talked about retirement.

Now let’s talk about the murderer of Officer Keith Boyer. He is a male Hispanic known gang member with numerous facial tattoos who was released early from prison one week ago and at the time of the incident was in a stolen car and was a suspect in a murder earlier in the day. Plus, he had a long criminal history.

When is our Governor and our State Representatives going to wake up and stop this madness of releasing ‘non-violent’ offenders early? When are the voters in California going to wise up and stop passing terrible Propositions like Prop. 47 and Prop. 57? We need to FORCE our government to build more prisons to handle our prisoner population rather than just releasing them early. This ‘non-violent’ offender was out just one week and he killed Officer Keith Boyer and possibly another person.

Governor Brown and our State Representatives have blood on their hands. And I believe that everyone who allowed themselves to be fooled into voting for Prop. 47 and Prop. 57 must share that responsibility.

Leonard Handzlik

Aguanga, CA