The North American Union is on the table, again

Those of us who have taught international issues for decades have something to offer those who have not. Internationalism, new world order, world order and globalism are synonyms for world government. Other terms such as inter-nationalization, multilateral, politicization, integration, free trade, commonality, convergence, unification, harmonization and open borders are often used in conjunction with these synonyms to make them more fashionable and acceptable.

When these terms become known for what they are, they become unpopular because few want the United States to become reduced to a mere state in a world government. The Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights would be relegated to historical documents without any real basis in a government above our own or even in our own if not supported by the higher government.

Once understood as such, proponents simply change to a new synonym and continue their program to elevate all significant decision making from local to national to international with themselves at the helm, of course. Individualism and nationalism must be destroyed. Free enterprise and limited government are not likely to exist. Those who wish to retain these treasured beliefs are the enemy.

Globalists operate on the theory that man is easily manipulated and can be managed to believe whatever he is fed, even to the point of calling slavery freedom and freedom slavery – even good is bad and bad good. Few really think for themselves, and they can be removed in other ways, beginning with peer pressure and progressing to more violent ways if need be. Man will even choose to give up his liberty for the mere promise of a better future. Communist forces were called liberation armies.

Lenin, Hitler and Mao Zedong each preferred force to accomplish their form of world government. Globalists today, notably recently deceased David Rockefeller and Henry Kissinger, know that these ends can be accomplished more slowly without force through the control of media and education. The rule is to always provide the appearance of controversy and free thought but control what people think about by controlling access to it. Observe that the establishment news sources say nothing about regionalism as it conquers nations without restraint or notice.

As words are used to deceive the masses in the transition to world government, so are they also valuable weapons in the transition to regional government. They begin with economic commonality and progress to political unity as was done in Europe. From the European Coal and Steel Community 1951, to the European Economic Community Common Market 1958, to the European Community 1993, to the European Union shortly thereafter until the original purpose of regional government was fait accompli, complete with the European Parliament 1979 and common currency, the euro, in 1992.

The unification of Europe as a single government, with each of 27 nations – Great Britain has voted to exit – losing their sovereignty as a separate independent nation that was once so highly prized by each. Something unobtainable by sword or bombs, whether by Napoleon, Hitler or Stalin, has been accomplished without a single shot being fired, while the vast majority of citizens were lulled to sleep by mere words. Formerly, millions lost their lives to defend their nation’s sovereignty. The globalist conquered Europe establishing regional government through the European Union in less than 50 years and unless thwarted will conquer all nations in half that time again.

Other regional governments followed the European Union. The USSR, after the fall of communism in 1989, transformed itself into the Commonwealth of Independent States Free Trade Area – a regional government of nations still under the control of Russia. The world has since been divided into 22 other regional governments each, following the European Union model, and each is at a different stage in the “politicization” of the countries in their regions, and most are still saddled by the necessity of using the deceptive “free trade” terminology. In time the plan is to reduce 206 countries to less than 20 regional governments, turning these countries into mere states of regional countries – a much more manageable world for globalists.

Some of these perspective regional governments have progressed beyond the need to keep the “free trade” terminology, as for example, the African Economic Community and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, both uniting large sections of Africa. The Council of Arab Economic Unity uniting northern Islamic Africa and the Middle East is another regional government. South America is to be united by the Southern Cone Common Market, frequently referred to as Mercosur. It has progressed to the point that it now has a Joint Parliamentary Committee, which is a final step toward political unification.

But the “word war” for regional governments, followed by the eventual merging of these governments into world government under the United Nations, after the European model, continues. The North American Union essentially began with the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiated by President George H. W. Bush and signed into law in 1993 by President Bill Clinton. Notice neither party opposed globalization.

President Donald Trump campaigned against NAFTA and poses the first threat to its continued existence. Globalists want it renegotiated in the hopes of enlarging its political functions and combining its geographical area to Central America as well. Trump unfortunately has agreed to renegotiate NAFTA, placing it back on the table for possible expansion into the North American Union.

Dr. Harold Pease is a syndicated columnist and an expert on the United States Constitution. He has dedicated his career to studying the writings of the Founding Fathers and to applying that knowledge to current events. He has taught history and political science from this perspective for over 30 years at Taft College. To read more of his weekly articles, visit www.LibertyUnderFire.org.