Shellie Milne unqualified to be county supervisor

Dear Editor,

Sued for embezzlement, recipient of a court-ordered bench warrant, financial mismanagement, failure to pay traffic tickets, continuously moving – 12 blighted residences in just 14 years. All poor qualities for a County Supervisor and prove Shellie Milne is unfit and unqualified for the job.

Chuck Washington is a veteran (Navy pilot), retired Delta Airlines Captain, ten year Temecula City Councilman, stable family, proven, reputable, intelligent. He’s earned my vote!

Digging deeper into Milne’s campaign… It’s almost entirely financed by three wealthy people from Hemet. These same three people are financing Hemet Council candidates and opposing Hemet’s public safety measure.

It’s obvious the few who fund Shellie Milne oppose local public safety, and are attempting to control Hemet’s city council. These same three clearly do not have the voter’s interest or safety of our families at heart. With a huge percentage of her funding coming from so few, combined with her unqualified checkered past, Milne’s campaign has the distinct smell of political gamesmanship.

NO to the shackles of crime, instability and ineptness. YES to Washington, Wright, Meyer, Percival and Measure U. YES to safety, sanity and improving Hemet.

Emily Q. McDonough

Hemet, California