Theodore C. Fortner, 92, of the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill., died Saturday, July 22, 2017 at 12:05 p.m.

He was born October 24, 1924 to Clarence James and Evelyn May Forster Fortner in Seattle, Wash. He married Elizabeth MaryAnne Smith and she died in 2001.

Theodore was a cabinet/furniture maker, and a jack of all trades. He was also a World War II veteran and was a corporal in the Army. He was injured during the war three months after he landed. He spent the next three years in a hospital with many surgeries; that’s where he met his wife, Elizabeth. She was an Army nurse.

He lived the last years of his life in Anza, California on his 15-acre ranch until he moved to Curtis Creek in Quincy in 2013.

He is survived by two sons, James Fortner of Camp Point, Ill., and Edward Fortner of Hawaii; three sisters, Dorothy Larsen, Doris Price, and Judy Begeman; three brothers, Ike Fortner, George Fortner and David Fortner; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Daniel Fortner; two sisters, Joyce Smith and Ellen Brassfield; and a niece, Debbie Arnold.

A funeral service will be held Friday, September 8, 2017, at the Evans-Brown Mortuary in Sun City, California. Burial will be in the Riverside National Cemetery, right next to his wife.

