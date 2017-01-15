Thoughts on Russia hacks the federal government, Israel, the changing of the guard and the lost middle class; Part One

Dear Editor,

Claims have been made to convince the people that Russian Hacking steered by Putin, was the cause of the Democratic loss of power this last election. So, the current movement is to punish Putin (so many months later after the fact) while nations such as China who has hacked the government stealing important information with not one consequence. They did not just hack into emails that when revealed proved to be true; showing the underhanded behavior by the Democrats and their friends which was never denied.

My question is where is the proof provided to the people? Is this nothing more than politically driven propaganda? A smoke screen designed to hide the present government’s actions in an effort to give validity to and support to their claims? But why would they do this at this late date? Let’s look further.

It was also proven that the Dem’s were behind the hazing of Trump supporters and rallies. Dem leftist supporters in Dec. 2016 even made videos pleading that the will of the people has been usurped and not followed by the electorate. Never in all my life have I heard of such a thing and there have been many heated elections in my life time.

Further to add to the chaos the long arm of the global power of the U.N. was used to sneak in a jab at the Sovereign Nation of Israel before the current administration goes out (It is said that the current admiration was in on this jab). Israel has been our longtime ally and friend in the Middle East and the U.S. has always protected its interests. But Secretary Kerry in a one-sided speech publicly admonished and put down the Nation of Israel who is only trying to protect itself from neighboring terrorist groups sponsored by the state of Palestine like Hamas. But Kerry in his speech never mentions that fact nor the good Israel is doing in the region. Israel is the victim from neighboring terrorism in the situation not the other way around. Israel like all Nations has the right to defend themselves. In Israel as those who live in its boarders follow the laws of the land, all of its people are allowed to live in peace; that includes Muslims, Palestinians and Jews alike.

BTW – The next time you call someone on your cellphone remember this; if it was not for Israel you would not have one. They invented and blessed the world with the cellphone and with many other technical and medical, inventions and discoveries.

In my opinion, all this is being done to create a diversion from the real reasons the Dem’s lost and to ignore the voice of the people. Could it also be that they have those in rank that support the Globalist agenda to rid all lands of their boarders and thus lose control over their own countries destinies. As long as America remains a sovereign Republic, independent and strong, they know they cannot control the world.

Is all that we are seeing happening in these last weeks before the changing of the guard a sign to pay attention too? Are the powers that be, trying to create a Country that is set up to be disabled? Is this a willful attempt to railroad our Republic down the tracks toward a destination of globalism, into the one world government mind-track?

If I am wrong so be it, but then ask yourself why we have been losing the ability to maintain a middle class who have contributed to a big part of the success of this country. Who over the past nine years have suffered greatly with many finding themselves unemployed, losing their homes and businesses, their lifesaving. Who do you think it was that voted for Trump in record numbers throughout the United States of America? The lost Middle Class!

Make America Great Again be vigilant,

Signed,

The Late Great Middle Class

Editor’s note: Read part two of this editorial letter next week.