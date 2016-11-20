Trump Gives Attention to America’s Darkest Secret 

In the third of three presidential debates Chris Wallace asked Hillary Clinton if there were any limits on abortion for her. “You have been quoted as saying that the fetus has no constitutional rights. You also voted against a ban on late-term, partial-birth abortions.” She made it clear that she supported Roe v. Wade “so long as the life and health of the mother are taken into account,” including late-term abortion.
In response to the same question Donald Trump responded. “Well, I think it’s terrible. If you go with what Hillary is saying, in the ninth month, you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb of the mother just prior to the birth of the baby. Now, Hillary can say that that’s OK. But it’s not OK with me, because based on what she’s saying…you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month on the final day. And that’s not acceptable.”
Most of the media’s reactions were very critical of Trump, repeating as did Hillary in the debate that late-term abortion “did not happen that way” and that the procedure was very rare. It was very dismissive, but what was not emphasized is that Trump’s expressed position on abortion is the strongest of any presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan. So who is telling the truth?
First, in the assertion that “the fetus has no constitutional rights,” Hillary is wrong. Reagan correctly gave clarity to this question in his Proclamation of Personhood rendered Jan. 14, 1988. He wrote that the God-given right to life, identified in the Declaration of Independence as an inalienable right, extended to all humans whether born or not yet born. “That right to life belongs equally to babies in the womb, babies born handicapped, and the elderly or infirm,” Reagan wrote. Moreover, the right to exist, once existing, is defended in the Constitution under the 5th and 14th amendments that “no person shall be deprived of life without due process of law.” Article II, Section 1, Clause 8 requires that the president swear an oath “to preserve, protect, and defend” the Constitution which includes protecting all persons irrespective of their age.
Reagan ended his proclamation by declaring, “I will take care that the Constitution and laws of the United States are faithfully executed for the protection of America’s unborn children. Upon this act, sincerely believed to be an act of justice, warranted by the Constitution, I invoke the considerate judgment of mankind and the gracious favor of Almighty God.”
Second, Trump is both wrong and right with respect to his assertion that, “you can … rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month on the final day.” Any review of abortion pictures on the Internet shows tiny human body parts separated from the whole body, but these are depictions prior to 26 weeks of gestation when a scalpel was used to cut up the body making it easier to expel. This method is not generally used later in gestation.
The law of the land regarding partial-birth abortion is stated in 18 U.S. Code 1531 and reads. “The term ‘partial-birth abortion’ means an abortion in which the person performing the abortion—(A) deliberately and intentionally vaginally delivers a living fetus until, in the case of a head-first presentation, the entire fetal head is outside the body of the mother or, in the case of breech presentation any part of the fetal trunk past the navel is outside the body of the mother, for the purpose of performing an overt act that the person knows will kill the partially delivered living fetus; and (B) performs the overt act, other than completion of delivery, that kills the partially delivered living fetus.”
In practice, and depicted graphically on the Internet, a physician inserts forceps into the womb guided by ultrasound, grabs an infant leg pulling it into the birth canal and out. When all but the head is outside the mother’s body, scissors are used to make a hole in the back of the infant’s head large enough to insert a tube sucking out the brains and collapsing the skull killing what in a few seconds would be a living baby. The breach method is favored as the baby is killed in the womb rather than outside which feels too much like murder. Apparently, Trump’s graphic description of partial-birth abortion is mostly correct, despite media objections.
On a personal note, as my parents were returning from a movie my mother slipped and fell on the ice in front of their home. After assisting my mother into their home and onto a bed, my dad left to find a doctor, and I arrived two months early delivered by my grandmother. Although small, I was clearly human, not just tissue or an unfeeling fetus. How can I not defend other preemies my age? If I had constitutional rights five seconds after my birth, how could I not have them five seconds before?
The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are supposed to apply to all Americans, including Americans almost born. Trump is more right than wrong on the evil of partial-birth death. When we finally get Supreme Court justices that use the Constitution as framed, as promised by Trump, the Constitution will protect even babies in the womb. America’s darkest secret will be exposed and removed, and Planned Parenthood will not be secretly selling baby body parts for research.
Dr. Harold Pease is a syndicated columnist and an expert on the United States Constitution. He has dedicated his career to studying the writings of the Founding Fathers and applying that knowledge to current events. He has taught history and political science from this perspective for over 30 years at Taft College. To read more of his weekly articles, please visit www.LibertyUnderFire.org.
Having been through this myself, and in my family … it is currently not legal to just “kill a baby” in the 3rd trimester. However, the babies are often “taken”. This usually happens because the mother’s life is at stake, or the baby is dead or dying. It’s quite dangerous, and the doctors hate it. It is virtually NEVER an issue of “I don’t want the baby”. Mothers that just don’t want the baby in the 3rd trimester … put it up for adoption. It’s easy to get some childless couple that wants a baby, and they will pay a lot of the expenses.
But what happens in an emergency is basically an “induction” … pitocin is given to start contractions, and it proceeds as any birth unless the baby is dead or the mother is dying and can’t do contractions. Often a Cesarean is done. If the baby can live, it’s put in an incubator, or to rest in a bassinet if it’s old enough. They told me that if it was thought he wouldn’t make it, I could hold him and say goodbye, but they would not do major heroics, just let him pass peacefully.
My baby was induced, and then immediately put on a special infant respirator and then a heart/lung machine. 5 months later he left the hospital, doing pretty well. He’s an adult now, smart and happy.
While I was going through all that, another woman came in, who had been in a bad car accident. My doctor left immediately to try to save her and the baby, leaving me in labor. The baby was removed quickly, to save both of them. As it turned out, both died. I found that out later. The doctor was amazing … he took a deep breath and came back to deliver my son.
In any case, a lot of judgement and caring was in every step. As opposed to say, this:
“Savita went to the hospital with her husband Praveen on 21 October 2012 complaining about back pain. Her waters broke early on the morning of October 22. On October 23, upon being told that the foetus will not survive, she asked for a termination, and was told it was not legally possible in Ireland while there is a foetal heartbeat. Midwife manager Ann Maria Burke attempted to calm an upset Savita and explained that the termination cannot be carried out because Ireland is “a Catholic country.” In preparation for a termination on the 24th of October, Savita delivers a dead female foetus. At 1:09am, on Sunday 28 October, Savita died.”
Point is, if they had “aborted” the Savita’s fetus, it may well have survived if it was old enough. 3rd term “abortions” are the ones that are most likely to save the life of the baby AND the mother. If you value life, you should let the doctor and the mother make the decision.
I would also point out the my son was diagnosed in my 3rd month of pregnancy. The Catholic hospital I went to at the time would not do an amnio because they are afraid of abortions. So I went to another hospital, where he was diagnosed. Then, when he was born, they had all the right equipment around to save his life. He would likely have been brain-dead otherwise.
So … don’t get in the way of the decision of a doctor and the mother. Your mother made the right choice, right? How would you have felt if you had lost your Mom, later, because she was killed by a problematic pregnancy she could not terminate? It does happen a lot. Decisions need to be made quickly to save lives.
Also, again, if you care about babies: make sure there is enough $$$$$ to pay for medical care for the baby. My son survived because I had good insurance, which is harder and harder to get. It took a lot of good science to save his lungs! And dedicated nursing staff and a team of doctors. The real dark belly of America is how many babies and young children go to bed hungry and live without good prenatal or postnatal medical care. How many pregnancies are terminated because the mother is just to poor to keep another child, or to afford birth control. Or to get child care so she can go back to work.
I hope Harold Pease has already personally adopted several unwanted children. Otherwise, he has no opinion, in my opinion. Plus, he is male, so cannot give birth. That also gives him no opinion, in my opinion