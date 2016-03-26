Lake Riverside Estates: New management, new goals

Since the recall election at Lake Riverside Estates November the new five-member association board has already made a number of new improvements at this gated Anza-Aguanga Valley community, home to more than 1,000 residents.

The most obvious improvement is a new one-mile long white vinyl fence running along the north side of Highway 371 that can be seen by thousands of motorists as they pass by each day. The new fence replaces an old wooden stake fence that was falling down, said new Lake Riverside Community Association President Gordon Lanick.

Lanik and the new community board, comprised of William Wallace, vice president; Ken Richardson, treasurer; Ron DiNicola, secretary and Cris Kostecka, member at large, have been overseeing the 3,000-acre community for the residents since Nov. 7, 2016. Prior to the new board taking office there was “a lot of discontent” among the residents, noted Lanik. The residents then demanded the recall of the old board and sought better management of the community with its centerpiece 55-acre lake.

The board immediately went to work ordering the new fencing, renovating the two north side electric entrance gates, placing new signs and repainting the children’s playground equipment. Some of the 72 miles of dirt roads in the community are in need of grading. Work is now underway to regrade the roadways.

The lake itself, while in good shape, says Lanik, remains off limits for a short time until the bird nesting season in complete. The lake is home to many bird species including some that are protected. During the other parts of the year the lake is open to residents for catch and release fishing. Catfish can be taken. “We don’t stock the lake,” said Lanik.

The board has at its disposal just over a $1.2 million budget provided by the residents for the care and upkeep of the community’s lake, roadways, infrastructure, maintenance equipment, swimming pool, offices and other amenities.

The lake resort community has a private airport, the residents who have their own aircraft can have their own hangers but are responsible for maintaining them and the runway. Different areas of the community designated for equestrians, aircraft owners, and other specialized activities have established committees to provide information to the community association board. A finance committee also oversees association financial matters. “We have a lot of committees,” Lanik said.

What are the new long and short term goals of the board? Lanik said they will be renovating the pool area’s dressing rooms and showers and sanding the pool walls and doing some electrical repairs before the summer begins. The road regrading will continue as needed. A new 1,000-gallon a minute lake water pump for irrigation and dust control will be installed soon that could result in some cost-savings. A new set of playground equipment is on order and should arrive soon.

The community association is planning to help the residents improve cul-de-sacs and common areas to allow better access to their homes. The homes in the community, located on their own 2 and one-half to 5 acre lots, range from manufactured homes to estate homes. Currently there are approximately 500 occupied homes in the community that was originally subdivided into 1,074 lots by Agri-Empire, the previous owner. Lake Riverside Estates lots are for sale through a number of real estate agents in Anza, Aguanga, Temecula and the surrounding area.

Lanik said the board is looking at eventually paving the well-traveled loop areas in the community and the entryways into the estates. Cal-trans would have a say in the paving plans. Any paving plan would require the approval of the majority of residents and Caltrans, Lanik said, in addition, they would like to see a five-mile long equestrian and hiking trail along the roadways on the north and south side of the community that would have separation fences for the users’ safety. He said the trail would be designed to reduce any dust from its use.

The Lake Riverside Community Association meets the third Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. in the conference room. It met last on March 19. For more information about the community call (951) 763-4192. The mailing address is 41610 Lakeshore Blvd., Aguanga, CA 92536.