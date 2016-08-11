Anza Valley water well permits held up by federal courts

This is the third of a series of articles exploring water rights issues facing residents, realtors and developers in the Anza and Aguanga Valleys.

The denial of a request by Thomas Mountain Ranch developer to amend the 46-unit housing project off Bautista Canyon Road in Anza to include a community water system by the Riverside County Board of Supervisors continues to threaten future developments in the area, according to Thomas Mountain Ranch developers.

Thomas Mountain Ranch Developers argue that the denial of the amendment made July 12 by the Board could spell the end of any attempts to build community water wells or wells for local businesses throughout the Anza Aguanga Valley for an undetermined amount of time. They suggest this will result in even greater economic problems for residents in the future who hope see Anza grow. Some local businessmen agree.

The Riverside County Department of Environment Health forwarded its review of the TMR amendment request June 22, recommending denial of the request for the community water system verses the individual wells originally approved for TMR by the county board.

The Riverside Planning Commission in January after reviewing TMR’s request amending the final maps Conditions of Approval recommended its denial saying the community water system was inconsistent with the project’s initial plan and if it were to be changed, needed a revised SAN-53 or water sanitation permit that needed to be obtained from the County Environmental Health Department.

The permit was requested from the EHD who asked for information about the proposed well and community water system. The department required TMR to pay for a Technical, Managerial and Financial (TMF) review determine if the well would be eligible for the proposed system.

TMR said the Health Department took their fee never telling them that it likely would not be approved until certain information was put on the application.

The health department said the fee was only for the study and would not guarantee the system would be approved because some information on water rights in the area was in litigation with the 9th District federal court.

Dottie Merki, Department of Environment Health Program Chief and Public Information officer, responded to a question about the TMF review. “This is not a permit, only a fee to review the TMF packet submitted by the applicant. We have clearly told each applicant of the problem caused by the U.S. District Court’s jurisdiction over the Santa Margarita Watershed and that the applicant will most likely not be able to complete the application for issuance of a permit die to the water rights issue. They (TMR) have elected to submit the TMF anyway,” Merki responded.

While the lawsuit Fallbrook Utility District v. the United States of America (1951) has reportedly been mostly settled by the federal court in 1968, leaving the determination of just how much water each of the defendant’s that include the Cahuilla Band Indian Tribe, the Ramona Indian Tribe and landowners in the northern San Margarita Watershed area (Anza and Aguanga residents living in the watershed boundary) are entitled to by the court has not yet been decided. A federal court hearing (attorney’s telephonic status conference) on the settlement (one of many in the past nine years) is set for Aug. 17 in federal court. Meanwhile, the Water Master, Charles Binder, appointed by the court, is reviewing those rights or water “quantification.” He recently told news media sources the case may never be settled as new questions keep arising in the suit.

Not the news area residents want to hear.

What does the county say is required currently to obtain a permit to dig a well, residential or commercial, in the Anza Aguanga area?

“All wells must be drilled under permit with the Department in accordance with Riverside County Ordinance 682, by a C-57 contractor who is registered with the Department. Well permit fees vary depending on the classification of the well,” explains Merki.

Commercial wells

“If the proposed store meets the definition of a public water system (i.e. serves 25 or more people at least 60 days per year, or serves 25 or more of the same people at least six months out to the year), the owner must submit a permit application and demonstrate Technical, Managerial and Financial (TMF) capacity.

“California enacted Section 116540 of the Health and Safety Code (CHSC) which states: ‘No public water system that was not in existence on January 1, 1998, shall be granted a permit unless the system demonstrates to the department that the water supplier possesses adequate financial, managerial, and technical capability to assure the delivery of pure, wholesome and potable drinking water.’ It is possible for a public water system to serve neighboring businesses if the proposed water system can demonstrate TMF capacity. If the proposed store does not meet the definition of a public water system the owner must meet the requirements for an individual domestic well,” she writes.

It is here Merki notes, “At this time, due to on-going litigation of the Anza water basin, TMF cannot be processed nor permits issued for new public water systems in certain areas of the Anza basin, unless the applicant obtains relief from the court. This is not the case for private individual wells at this time that do not require a completed TMF.”

Domestic wells

“Shared individual wells are not allowed in Riverside County,” Merki writes. “Residential connections have the following options for potable water: New well on the same parcel, existing well on same parcel or connection to a regulated water system.”

Once a domestic well is established, the following things must be approved for use: “Total coliform, nitrate, fluoride and total dissolved solids. Additional testing is not required if the water quality results are satisfactory. Community wells, which have public water systems, must be tested in accordance with California Code of Regulations. Title 22, depending upon the classification of the water system. Sampling for public water systems is generally performed by a State certified operator.”

State and Federal laws

“The California Water Code requires the State Department of Water Resource (DWR) to develop minimum standards for water wells. State of California Water Well Standards (Bulletin 74-81 and Bulletin 74-90) contain the minimum requirements for the construction maintenance and destruction of water wells. In addition, Riverside County has an Ordinance (ORD 682) regulating the construction of wells,” according the county health department.

Constitutional water rights and some questions arising from the rights are explored in another story in this issue.