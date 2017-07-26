Applicants sought for Riverside County Archives Commission

FRENCH VALLEY – Riverside County 3rd District Supervisor Chuck Washington is seeking residents interested in serving on the County Archives Commission. County Archives Commission members will advise and make recommendations to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors concerning the development of the County Archives and the preservation of County historical records, documents and objects. There are two vacant positions on the Commission, each term lasting four years. The Commission meets at least four times a year, at least once in a two-year period in each supervisorial district, as scheduled by the Commission.

3rd District Riverside County residents who are available and willing to share their time and expertise are encouraged to apply for the appointed position by Sept. 1. For more information, please contact Jeff Comerchero at (951) 955-1030.