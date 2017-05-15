Bear found in Indio tranquilized and relocated

INDIO – A 2-year-old bear Sunday, May 14, and was found hiding behind a Ford dealership in Indio, before being tranquilized by rangers Sunday, May 14. It was a a most unusual wildlife sighting in the desert Coachella Valley.

The bear was to be relocated, but why the bear was in the low desert, miles from the nearest mountains – remained unclear.

At about 6 a.m., 911 operators got phone calls about a bear spotted hiding in bushes off Adams Street, between Interstate 10 and Avenue 40, near the Fiesta Ford dealership, said a spokesman for the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

California Highway Patrol officers were sent to handle public safety, as that location is bordering the western city limits of Indio.

A state Fish and Wildlife warden was called to the scene and shot and tranquilized the bear, which was estimated to weigh 100 to 200 pound, the animal services spokeswoman said.

It was not immediately clear where the bear came from as they are not generally known to inhabit the desert climate of the Coachella Valley.

The bear was captured in a business and industrial section of Indio, but there are homes nearby.