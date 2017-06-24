Caltrans has begun emergency work to repair sinkhole on State Route 243

RIVERSIDE – The California Department of Transportation began work Monday, June 11, to repair a sinkhole and other damaged areas of State Route 243 near Idyllwild and Poppet Flats. Water runoff from heavy snow fall and rain this past winter continued to damage a culvert and erode slopes on this section of SR 243. A $1.5 million director’s order was issued, and efforts to secure permits with local agencies to make repairs began earlier this year.

Work began Monday, June 11, between Franklin Drive and Alpine Way at post mile 6.2 to repair a sinkhole that developed in early June after the director’s order was already issued. Once the permits are in place, work will continue on SR 243 to replace a culvert and repair slopes within the project limits mentioned above.

The work schedule is Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic control with one lane open will take place during the work hours with enhanced construction zone safety monitoring from the California Highway Patrol. No work will take place during the July 4 holiday weekend.

The delays have been minimal, less than 15 minutes, this week, and Caltrans will continue to monitor traffic queues to avoid any major impacts to the traveling public.

The project is expected to be completed by September, weather permitting. Caltrans urges motorists to plan ahead and adjust their schedule if possible to avoid traffic delays. Motorists are also asked to reduce their speed in the construction zone and to follow any commands given by CHP or road workers.

Follow Caltrans on Twitter @caltrans8 or go to caltrans8.info for road work alerts. Monitor traffic with Caltrans Quickmap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.