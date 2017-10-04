County music star Jason Aldean cancels Southern California shows following Las Vegas shooting

Country music star Jason Aldean has canceled three Southern California weekend shows in response to Sunday night’s mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip, which claimed the lives of 59 people and injured hundreds of others.

Aldean’s Oct. 6 concert at The Forum in Los Angeles, Oct. 7 concert at the Mattress Firm Amphitheater in Chula Vista and Oct. 8 concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim, have all been canceled.

“As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend’s shows,” part of a statement from Aldean reads. “It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends. Our plan is to resume the tour the following week in Tulsa, Oklahoma.”

Aldean was preforming at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Sunday night when a gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire on the concert’s crowd from a room of the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The deadly shooting is being called the worst in U.S. History.

In a statement released on Twitter Tuesday morning, Aldean wrote, “I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words I can say to take that pain away.”

Late Tuesday afternoon, Aldean announced the cancellation of the concerts.

People with tickets for cancelled shows can learn more about how to get refunded by visiting Aldean’s website.

Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions… #Stopthehate #PrayForLasVegas pic.twitter.com/vHxijmKh6n — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 3, 2017