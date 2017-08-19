County waste department to provide free household hazardous waste collection event for the Anza area

ANZA – The Riverside County Department of Waste Resources has scheduled a free household hazardous waste collection event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Anza Transfer Station. The collection is open to all Riverside County residents.

The department provides an opportunity for Riverside County residents to keep hazardous waste out of the county landfills and ensure it is properly managed. The event will accept residentially generated household hazardous wastes from Riverside County residents only. Waste from businesses or nonprofits will not be accepted. Typical wastes include used motor oil, paint, antifreeze, household and automotive batteries, pesticides, cleaning products, sharps such as needles, syringes or lancets, unused medication except controlled substances, fluorescent lamps and electronic wastes such as televisions, computers, VCRs and telephones.

Limit the amount of waste transported to no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds maximum per vehicle. Individual containers should be no larger than 5 gallons nor weigh more than 50 pounds.

The collection will not accept explosives, radioactive material, ammunition, asbestos, compressed-gas cylinders over 40 pounds or infectious or medical waste other than sharps.

The event is subject to cancellation during inclement weather or for other hazardous conditions as determined by the county. The Anza Transfer Station is located at 40329 Terwilliger Road in Anza. For more information, contact the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources by phone at (951) 486-3200 or (800) 304-2226 or online at www.rcwaste.org/hhw.