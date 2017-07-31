Countywide jobless rate rises

RIVERSIDE – With seasonal losses in multiple sectors of the regional economy, the unemployment rate in Riverside County climbed more than one percentage point last month, state officials reported.

The jobless rate in June, based on preliminary estimates, was 5.7 percent, compared to 4.6 percent in May, according to the California Employment Development Department.

Agency figures showed that the June rate was seven-tenths of a point below that level a year ago, when unemployment stood at 6.4 percent.

There were 59,600 Riverside County residents out of work last month, compared to 48,300 in May, data show.

The unincorporated community of Cabazon had the highest unemployment rate countywide at 13.7 percent, followed by the March Air Reserve Base census-designated community at 11 percent and Mecca at 10.7 percent.

The combined unemployment rate for Riverside and San Bernardino counties in June was 5.5 percent, compared to 4.5 percent in May, officials said.

Bi-county data indicate payrolls contracted in all but a few sectors of the regional economy, with the largest decline in leisure and hospitality, which shed 3,200 positions.

The public sector was close behind, recording a loss of about 3,000 jobs, mainly in education, as teachers and support staff were counted out of the workforce for summer break, according to the EDD.

The warehousing, information technology and health services sectors altogether lost 1,800 jobs, while another 200 positions were slashed in miscellaneous unclassified industries, figures showed.

The construction and manufacturing sectors expanded in June, adding 2,500 jobs, and the professional services, financial services and mining sectors grew by a total 1,600, according to data.

The state’s non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate in June was 4.9 percent, the EDD said.