Firefighters make quick of spate of brush fires near Sunshine Summit

SUNSHINE SUMMIT – A spate of modest-sized brush fires broke out for unknown reasons yesterday alongside a stretch of rural highway east of Palomar Mountain, scorching swaths of open terrain before ground and airborne crews could subdue them.

The series of six blazes began burning about 3:30 p.m. next to sections of state Route 79 in the Sunshine Summit area, northwest of Warner Springs, according to Cal Fire.

Crews fought the flames on the ground and aboard firefighting aircraft, getting them under control by 5 p.m., said Cal Fire Capt. Jon Heggie.

The largest of the non-injury blazes – all of which burned in an area between Woodridge Lane and Chihuahua Valley Road – blackened about five acres, and the smallest roughly a quarter-acre. They never posed any structural threats, Heggie said

Investigators were seeking to determine what sparked the fires.