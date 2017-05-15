Low pressure system brings cooler weather, rain to area

RIVERSIDE – A low pressure system moving across the region today will bring cool weather and occasional rain showers in parts of Riverside County through Tuesday and gusty winds in the mountains and some of the deserts into Wednesday.

Showers are expected during the morning hours in the valleys around Riverside and in the mountains, but the possibility of rainfall will decrease this afternoon through Tuesday morning then cease altogether, according to the National Weather Service.

“Occasional light showers will continue along and west of the mountains through early Tuesday with greatest coverage during the night and morning hours, with less this afternoon,” according to the weather service.

The low pressure trough is also expected to bring gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

Winds in will ramp up today to 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 40 mph in the mountains and to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the San Gorgonio Pass zone, which includes the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs, but not the greater Coachella Valley. Winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph are forecast in the Coachella Valley.

A wind advisory for the mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass zone will extend from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. During the advisory period, winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph will be possible, forecasters said.

The winds may cause problems for drivers, especially those operating high-profile vehicles, and could kick up sand and dust in the deserts, according to the NWS. Motorists are urged to use extra caution.