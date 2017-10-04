Riverside County sheriff’s deputy severely wounded in Las Vegas shooting is named

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, Oct. 4, identified the patrol deputy who suffered a serious gunshot wound as Deputy Jason McMillan.

McMillan is one of two Riverside County deputies who were injured late Sunday night, Oct. 1, when a gunman opened fire during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The shooting killed 59 people and injured hundreds of others.

One of the deputies, a correctional deputy whose name has not been disclosed, suffered a non-life-threatening injury in the shooting and was treated and later released from a Las Vegas-area hospital, according to officials.

McMillan suffered what is being described as a serious gunshot wound and was still in a Las Vegas-area hospital being treated on Wednesday, officials said.

“The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department continues to support Deputy McMillan and his immediate family in Las Vegas as they fight the long road toward recovery,” part of a statement on the sheriff’s department Facebook page says. “The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department continues to send our thoughts and prayers to all of those affected by this tragedy.”