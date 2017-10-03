RIVERSIDE: Vigil planned at Riverside City College in memory of woman slain in Las Vegas shooting

Riverside City College will host a vigil Wednesday night in memory of Angela Gomez, a student who was killed in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas.

RCC Chancellor Michael Burke, in a message posted online, urged the college community to begin the day Wednesday with a “moment of silence in honor of those who died in the Las Vegas shooting.”

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, a vigil in honor of Gomez, 20, will be held in the college’s Landis Auditorium, 4800 Magnolia Ave. The event will be open to the public. Burke said flags at the college and other campuses in the Riverside Community College District will be lowered to half-staff all week in honor of Gomez and “others who perished in this senseless act of violence.”

“I encourage you to continue to be supportive of our students and of one another, as I have heard of other students, faculty and staff being impacted by this tragedy,” Burke wrote.

He also noted that the college is offering counseling to staff through its Employee Assistance Program, and to students through Student Health and Psychological Services.

Gomez’s friends are also planning to hold a fundraising car wash to support Gomez’s family at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Riverside Elks Lodge, 6166 Brockton Ave.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a GoFundMe page created to benefit Gomez’s family had raised nearly $61,000, well above the original goal of $10,000.

Gomez graduated from Riverside Polytechnic High School in 2015.