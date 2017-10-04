Seminar at Michelle’s Place in Temecula to discuss impacts of 3D mammography on breast cancer detection

Three breast health doctors are scheduled to discuss how 3D mammography is improving early breast cancer detection at a breast cancer resource center in Temecula on Oct 19.

Medical doctors Tchaiko Parris, Amy Bremner and Vishtasb Arizand will present information on 3D mammography, also known as tomosynthesis, during a free seminar starting at 6 p.m. at Michelle’s Place in Temecula.

Parris, the director of breast imaging at Breastlink, specializes in radiology and biopsy procedures; Bremner specializes in oncoplastic breast surgery techniques; and Ariazand is a breast-dedicated radiologist with experience in breast imaging.

Michelle’s Place offers free seminars on a monthly basis with the goal of helping women take control of their health and learn about things such as early detection and prevention.

“We are pleased to have such dedicated breast health professionals speak at Michelle’s Place, and really offer our clients, and the public, a great opportunity to learn more about breast cancer in a safe and comfortable environment,” said Kim Gerrish, Executive Director of Michelle’s Place, in a news release for the center.

People who are interested in the seminar can RSVP by calling 951-699-5455 or visiting https://michellesplace.org/seminar-rsvp.