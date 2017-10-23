 Sheriff’s officials urge precautions ahead of Halloween outings

PERRIS – Parents, guardians and others planning to chaperone children during Halloween outings in Riverside County were urged to take some basic precautions to keep the trick-or-treaters safe.

“Halloween can be a safe and enjoyable evening with a little preparation, communication and diligence,” according to a sheriff’s department statement.

Deputies from both the Menifee and Perris stations encouraged residents to make certain that youngsters are supervised either by an adult or teenaged relative or friend and are not permitted to go walking alone.

According to agency officials, children should stay in well-lit areas, remain on sidewalks and always use crosswalks, as well as avoid cutting through alleyways and parks, decline invitations to go into unfamiliar homes and, preferably, carry flashlights.

The sheriff’s department warned against consuming “homemade treats or unpackaged foods,” and officials said inspecting all candy before eating it is a good idea to confirm that it has been properly wrapped, is not discolored or bears signs of having been tampered with and generally looks edible.

If driving to different places on Halloween, officials reminded motorists to go slowly for the sake of the little “ghosts, ghouls and superheroes” who may be crossing streets in the neighborhoods.

Residents who see or are concerned about suspicious activity should call 911, according to sheriff’s officials.