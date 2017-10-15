Supervisors set meeting schedule for 2018

RIVERSIDE – Riverside County supervisors approved their 2018 schedule, designating days on which no meetings will be held.

Incoming Chairman Chuck Washington, who will take over from current Chair John Tavaglione Jan. 1, proposed no board meetings on 19 Tuesdays — the day of the week when the board is in regular open session.

Unlike in previous years, when the supervisors discussed making adjustments to the schedule, Washington’s proposal was unanimously approved without comment.

Most of the Tuesdays when no meetings are planned generally coincide with, or immediately follow, holidays. However, three days will fall during the board’s summer recess in August.

A few other days were added to the list to clear supervisors’ calendars in February and April, when legislative conferences are planned, as well as in July in anticipation of the summer slowdown. Washington also called for a suspension of county business around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

He left the Tuesday after Memorial Day open for business, which is irregular, but the board may vote next spring to strike the day from the meeting schedule as it draws closer.

Only one meeting has been taken off calendar for June, likely portending another hectic budgetary cycle.

The supervisors’ list of planned “dark days” for 2018 include Jan. 2 and 16; Feb. 13 and 20; March 6; April 3 and 17; May 15; July 10 and 24; Aug. 7, 14, and 21; Sept. 4; Oct. 9; Nov. 13, 20, and 27 and Dec. 25.

The board had only planned 21 days without meetings for 2017, but they will be up to 23 days by the end of December due to unforeseen circumstances that prompted cancellations.