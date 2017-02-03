 Supervisors sign off on web-based food handler certification contract

RIVERSIDE – Riverside County supervisors recently approved a five-year contract with a Salt Lake City-based firm to provide food handler certification training online. The move will make it easier for Anza residents to become certified by allowing them to test online instead of having to drive to Hemet or another location for testing.

The Department of Environmental Health requested the agreement with StateFoodSafety.com, which has provided Internet-based courses for the county in recent years.

County residents seeking to obtain or renew their food handler cards can utilize the service instead of enrolling in formal classroom training.

Under the contract, StateFoodSafety.com will collect $28 from users, while the Department of Environmental Health will receive $20 for every exam administered, according to county documents.

Riverside County required food handler training and assessment before it was a statewide practice, officials said.