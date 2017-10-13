Volunteers needed for recycling classes and events

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. – Residents who are interested in helping the environment or enjoy composting or recycling can become an outreach volunteer with the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources.

Outreach volunteers assist with classes or events by interacting with the public, answering questions on outreach programs and distributing materials. The department said that the ideal volunteer enjoys meeting people, likes to learn new things and is passionate about the environment. The total volunteer commitment is attendance at the two-hour orientation and training meeting and four hours of volunteer time donated each quarter while participating in the program. Opportunities to volunteer at classes and events exist across the entire county, plus volunteers can select the events, dates and times that work best for them.

Outreach volunteers can also choose to attend extra training and to volunteer more hours in order to become certified as a master composter. Once a volunteer reaches master composter status, the volunteer is allowed to teach classes on their own or work with schools and community gardens as a composting mentor. Outreach volunteers are integral to the success of county recycling and composting programs and are recognized by the county annually for their dedication and hours worked.

For more information, potential outreach volunteers can visit www.rcwaste.org/volunteer or call (951) 486-3200.