The following is based on Pastors Blake and Stephanie Booth of Valley Gospel Chapel Wednesday night teaching series on having effective prayers and prayer life.

When I was a child my prayers were simple, I asked God for things I wanted; Spiderman, GI Joe, a bike. As I saw my simple childhood prayers were answered I then had the faith to believe that if God had answered my insignificant prayers for toys then he could surely answer my prayers for more important things, even things that involved life or death situations for He is ‘Good Father,’ shared Valley Gospel Chapel’s senior pastor during last week’s Wednesday night class on having an effective prayer life and effective prayers. He was teaching about basic prayer.

The Word says, “So if you sinful people know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Heavenly Father give good gifts to those who ask Him.” So our Heavenly Father delights in giving us not just what we need but what goes beyond basic needs. He cares about the things we love. He created us to be like Him – creative, inventive – he delights in us as we delight in our own children when they do well or are creative and if we are good parents we pay attention to what is close to their hearts and why. He is a Good Father.

An effective prayer life is simply; making a conscience decision to take the time to talk to God and taking to take the time to study His Word. Prayer is simply talking to God like you would anyone else. It is honest communication. Our prayers should not be long complicated/ wordy and repeat themselves they should move the heart of God. If your prayer does not move you, then it probably does not move God’s, explained Pastor Blake.

“And when you pray, do not heap up empty phrases as the Gentiles do, for they think that they will be heard for their many words.” Matthew 6:7 English Standard Version (ESV)

In fact, we are instructed to go into our prayer closet. This was written not only as the suggestion to have alone time between you and your maker, but also because back in Jesus’ day the ‘Religious Leaders’ of that time would stand on the street corners and pray loudly to let people know how important, how religious and how pious they were. Prayer can be accomplished anywhere, in the quietness of your room, in your car on the way to work or back from dropping the children off at school. Even while working on the car, cleaning the house doing the dishes, anywhere it is simple communication.

“And when you pray, you must not be like the hypocrites. For they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, that they may be seen by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward. But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you.” The Bible Matthew 6:5-6, ESV.

A necessary component to an effect prayer is having that tiny seed of faith. Faith is that confident feeling of hope or of trust in someone. It is often beyond understanding or human capability. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths. Be not wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord, and turn away from evil.”-The Bible Proverbs 3:5-7, ESV

Like a tiny mustard seed that has the potential to grow over 6 feet tall or the potential of a small acorn that houses the mighty oak, so is that tiny seed of faith planted in the good soul of our heart/spirit which is called our faith.

“He put another parable before them, saying, ‘The kingdom of heaven is like a grain of mustard seed that a man took and sowed in his field. It is the smallest of all seeds, but when it has grown it is larger than all the garden plants and becomes a tree, so that the birds of the air come and make nests in its branches.”-The Bible Matthew 13:31-32, ESV

When watered with the Word of truth and prayer, faith grows. Then we can watch the mountains in our lives, in our families, in our community and our Nation be moved on our behalf when we commune with our Heavenly Father.’ It starts with just a tiny seed of faith.

No matter where you fellowship come grow with other believers in Prayer; one of the most important components in the Christian walk. Pastor Blake and Stephanie would like to extend an invite all believers to come to Valley Gospel Chapel to share in the discovery with each other about what the Bible tells us about prayer. It will be a time of sharing come hear testimonies and be encouraged at these special nights over the next few Wednesdays to learn about effectively growing in your prayer life and prayer.

VGC is located at 43275 Chapman Road, in the Terwilliger area of Anza, (951) 763-4622.