Food for thought; we are each a point of light

The Psalmist wrote in Palms 139 that we’re fearfully and wonderfully made. That God saw us being knitted together in our mother’s womb and that each day He has plans for us. In other words, we are individuals created with the destiny. Most when we hear the word destiny think of something that is great and full of grandeur. But what if our destiny is but one simple gift; an act of kindness, a devotion to a cause, being a good mom, being a good dad, being a prayer warrior, volunteering where needed, mentor someone or simply being a good listener or friend.

What are your talents? What are your likes? That is who God made you. How can you use those things to reach out and touch the life next to you for their good? For example, are you a friendly person then greet those you don’t recognize at church. Find out something about them and introduce them to others. Invite someone new to lunch and get to know them. As you grow up to know more people you may just be the middleman that helps others connect and grow deep useful relationships as you learn about each other’s strengths and needs.

At Valley Gospel’s Christmas service, Pastor Blake Booth was talking about what God’s story is for you. He referenced Jeremiah 29:11.

“For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord. They are plans for good and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” (The Living Bible)

Booth talked about how most people would view their life’s accomplishments as being on the “B Team,” good, not great, the support team, not the main act. He then pointed to Nobel Peace Prize winner Norman Borlaug, saying that perhaps his Peace Prize should be attributed to Moses and Susana Carver who owned a farm in Missouri near the Kansas border in the 1800s.

The Carvers were believers and in principle were opposed to slavery, but were known to own slaves. Many in that era faced the dilemma of needing help and wanting to give slaves a better home. These were known reasons for those who opposed slavery to purchase slaves while living in a slave state.

Toward the end of the Civil War, baby George and his mother, Mary Carver were abducted. The family wanted Mary and George back, safe at home. They hired a man, promising him a prize horse and 40 acres of land to find them. The man was only able to find the baby so he only took the prized horse. Sadly, George’s mother was never seen again. Moses and his wife Susan continued to raise George on the farm, giving him their last name. Slavery was abolished in Missouri in 1865. The couple taught young George that he had a purpose and God given destiny. That he had something to give and when he found that something, he was to share those gifts for the good of others.

Baby George was none other than George Washington Carver, who as a young scientist prayed for God to give him the knowledge and the keys to the mysteries of the Universe. God said,” No” to that request, George said. But he was told that God would give him the knowledge and keys to the mysteries of the peanut. He went on to find 300 uses for peanuts including chili sauce, shampoo, shaving cream and glue. He also mentored another young man, as he had once been. His name was Henry A. Wallace. Wallace developed a corn seed that could take growing in the dry climate of Mexico. In turn, Wallace poured into Norman Borlaug who went on to win the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize for his development of high-yielding wheat.

The work of Borlaug and others in expanding yields of corn, wheat and rice prevented worldwide famine. Over the years, the lives of a billion people were saved.

In conclusion, each person in the service that night at Valley Gospel held a candle representing their life and gifts. Pastor Blake lit his candle and then lit another, then that person took their lit candle and lit others until everyone’s candle was lit. With each candle’s lighting, the dark room glowed brighter and brighter until the whole room was full of light.

So, like the single simple candle lit the individual lives, talents and gifts multiply when they touch and light up another. It builds a web, a net of support.

Together as we share our individual gifts with each life, touching and supporting one another, we create fertile soil for God’s plan to bless us all. Together we can support His goals to light up a world in darkness. Like the accomplishments of the Noble Prize winner Norman Borlaug and others like him, together, we too, can bring about a blessing for the greater good.

What is the road to achieve greatness? One simple light lit touching and lighting another; our purpose, our destiny fulfilled.

Galatians 6:9

“And let us not get tired of doing what is right, for after a while we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don’t get discouraged and give up.” The Living Bible

Happy New Year