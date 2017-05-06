Any way you slice it, Anza’s Pizza Factory

There’s a buzz around town. The much-anticipated new Pizza Factory family restaurant is finally open for business.

“We had lunch there today. Salad bar, plus. It was really good. Potato wedges! Yummy. Pizza, bread sticks and other stuff at a reasonable price!” wrote Anza resident Laurie Proctor on social media.

“I had the lunch buffet. Then I took a nap,” quipped Andrew Carey.

Tara Butchart commented, “I had never even heard of Pizza Factory before, and honestly wasn’t expecting a whole lot, maybe Pizza Hut quality at best. It was WAY better than that! VERY pleasantly surprised.”

So, what’s all the fuss? It’s just pizza, right?

Not at Anza’s newest restaurant Pizza Factory. At this locally owned franchise, it is pizza… and so much more.

The old “Whiskey River” building on Bahrman Road in Anza has been totally and thoroughly renovated so that every conceivable nook and cranny is brand-new, sparkling and remodeled. The bar, stage, patio and dining room have been converted into a state-of-the-art kitchen, video game room, special meeting/event dining space, main dining room, and a shady and comfortable picnic table area outside. The exterior of the building is freshly landscaped and inviting.

Just pizza? Not even close.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, patrons may enjoy a buffet for only $7.99. Several varieties of pizza, salad bar, freshly baked cookies, a fountain drink, bread sticks, cinnamon bread, potato wedges and even soup are included.

Salad bar? In Anza? Oh, yes.

Lettuce, carrots, shredded cheese, green peppers, cottage cheese, sliced hard-boiled eggs, pepperoncini’s, grape tomatoes, spinach leaves, onions along with the standard Italian, Ranch and even blue cheese dressings and so much more.

Pizza and salad bar aren’t the only things on the menu either. Other offerings include calzones, sandwiches, chicken wings and even pasta. Beer and wine are also available.

The employees are delightfully upbeat, helpful and friendly – and busy.

“What a great company to work for,” said Gerilyn Mellin with a huge smile.

Pizza Factory is a franchise, with over 100 locations on the West Coast. But it is the local owners that make it click.

“For over 30 years, Pizza Factory has stayed true to its roots. Hardworking owners and staff, family-friendly dining, and a high-quality product make us who we are. We take pride in the smile that first bite of pizza gives our guests. We strive to make everyone feel as if this is their hometown pizzeria,”according to the franchise website.

My own dining experience was excellent, as usual. I have been known to take advantage of the Pizza Factory buffet at the Temecula store, where I first met owner Jordan Gitlin.

Besides the fresh and crisp salad items and hot pizza slices heaped upon my plate, it became apparent that this was no ordinary meal. I saw so many friends and neighbors it was actually more of a wonderful social event, not just lunch. I could have stayed all afternoon.

Pizza Factory is family-friendly, community-oriented and offers fun food, TVs on the wall playing sports channels and a game room complete with air hockey and the latest in arcade video games.

Final touches are still being made and little bumps being ironed out. But this does not interfere with the dining experience or quality of the food at all. All the hard work is apparent and appreciated.

If you have not taken all this in yet, you must do it soon. You will not be disappointed. And one of the best things about Pizza Factory? They deliver!

For more information and an online menu, plus printable coupons, visit http://pizzafactory.com/locations/anza/ or call (951) 389-6155.