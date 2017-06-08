Four arrested following burglary investigation which yields illegal marijuana grow

At approximately 7:15 a.m. June 1, Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators from the Hemet Station served a theft-related search warrant in the 58000 block of La Colina Lane in the Terwilliger area of Anza.

During the service of the search warrant, dispatch received a call of a burglary in progress at an address on the 60000 block of Tamatea Road in Anza. Half of the search warrant team responded and upon arrival, detained two juveniles who had forced their way inside a residence.

At about 8 a.m., a resident telephoned dispatch and provided the location of the primary suspect wanted in the initial theft-related search warrant. Investigators responded to an address on the 45000 block of Spirit Trail in Anza and located the primary suspect, 18-year-old Tyler Douglas. After a short foot pursuit, Douglas was apprehended, investigators reported.

During the pursuit and arrest, investigators located an illegal marijuana grow on the property. A search warrant was immediately obtained. Numerous items from previously reported thefts were located on the property and 1600 marijuana plants were seized, the report said.

Tyler Douglas was arrested for an outstanding felony theft warrant. He was also arrested for a previous burglary in Anza. He was booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta and charged with three counts of felony receiving of known stolen property, with bail set at $30,000. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance June 5, at the Murrieta Southwest Justice Center.

Janice Kelly, 54 years old, was arrested for illegal cultivation of marijuana.

Both juveniles were arrested and burglary charges will be filed, deputies said. Their identities will not be revealed publicly due to their underage status.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigator Randy Wortman at (951) 791-3400.