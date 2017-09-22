Man arrested in connection with Idyllwild burglary

IDYLLWILD – A 36-year-old man was behind bars Friday, Sept. 15, facing a burglary charge for allegedly breaking into an Idyllwild home.

The arrest stemmed from an investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department into a string of robberies at a residence in the 25000 block of Hotei Lane, according to Sgt. Santiago Agcaoili.

Law enforcement officials did not disclose when the burglaries occurred but deputies were dispatched to the location on Sept. 1, to follow up on reports of burglaries.

On Thursday, Brian Dustin Vowell of Idyllwild was taken into custody on suspicion of being involved in one of the burglaries, Agcaoili said.

He was arrested at the intersection of Overlook Drive and Hotei Lane, according to jail records.

He remained jailed in lieu of $35,000 bail.