2017 Hamilton High School Girls Varsity/Junior Varsity Volleyball schedule

Girls Varsity

Tuesday 08/22/17 Nuview Bridge, Away 4:30 PM

Tuesday 08/29/17 Cal. School/Deaf, Away 6:00 PM

Thursday 09/07/17 California Lutheran, Away 6:00 PM

Saturday 09/09/17 Mountain Fall Volleyball Classic, Home TBA

Tuesday 09/12/17 Cal. School/Deaf, Away 6:00 PM

Thursday 09/14/17 La Sierra Academy, Away 6:00 PM

Friday 09/15/17 California City Volleyball Tournament, Away TBA

Saturday 09/16/17 California City Volleyball Tournament, Away TBA

Tuesday 09/19/17 Upland Christian Academy, Home 6:00 PM

Thursday 09/21/17 Borrego Springs, Home 5:00 PM

Tuesday 09/26/17 Sherman Indian, Away 6:00 PM

Thursday 09/28/17 Carnegie High School, Home 6:00 PM

Tuesday 10/03/17 California Lutheran, Home 6:00 PM

Thursday 10/05/17 Borrego Springs, Away 5:00 PM

Tuesday 10/10/17 La Sierra Academy, Home 6:00 PM

Thursday 10/12/17 Upland Christian Academy, Away 6:00 PM

Thursday 10/19/17 Sherman Indian, Home 6:00 PM

Tuesday 10/24/17 Carnegie High School, Away 5:00 PM

Girls Junior Varsity

Tuesday 08/22/17 Nuview Bridge, Away 3:30 PM

Tuesday 08/29/17 Cal. School/Deaf, Away 5:00 PM

Thursday 09/07/17 California Lutheran, Away 5:00 PM

Tuesday 09/12/17 Cal. School/Deaf, Away 5:00 PM

Thursday 09/14/17 La Sierra Academy, Away 5:00 PM

Tuesday 09/19/17 Upland Christian Academy, Home 5:00 PM

Thursday 09/21/17 Borrego Springs, Home 4:00 PM

Tuesday 09/26/17 Sherman Indian, Away 5:00 PM

Thursday 09/28/17 Carnegie High School, Home 5:00 PM

Tuesday 10/03/17 California Lutheran, Home 5:00 PM

Thursday 10/05/17 Borrego Springs, Away 4:00 PM

Tuesday 10/10/17 La Sierra Academy, Home 5:00 PM

Thursday 10/12/17 Upland Christian Academy, Away 5:00 PM

Thursday 10/19/17 Sherman Indian, Home 5:00 PM

Tuesday 10/24/17 Carnegie High School, Away 4:00 PM