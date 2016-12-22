Bobcats running back Randy Lopez earns Bob Stangel Award

Randy Lopez, Hamilton High School Football teams outstanding senior running back and safety may be small in frame put has helped lead his team in touchdowns during the past four years with the Bobcats.

Nobody is prouder of his achievements than Hamilton Bobcats football coach Keith Moorman and his mother, Catalina Lopez. His outstanding achievements on the football team are only equaled by jis 3.5 average GPA. His skill on the Bobcats team over the past four years has not gone unnoticed and Dec. 3 he was presented an award as a finalist for the coveted Bob Stangel Football Award by the Hemet Sportsman’s Club in Hemet.

He was selected by members of the Sportsman’s Club as the most outstanding senior football player at Hamilton High School. The Hemet Sportsman’s Club at the Hidden Hacienda is made up many former area high school and college football greats and coaches. The club members, who sometimes act at scouts for local colleges and universities, watched the 5 foot 135 pound running back on many occasions leave the Bobcat’s opponents far back on the field and fly through the goalposts for a Bobcat touchdown.

Lopez may not have been aware of the Sportsman Clubs scouting during the Hamilton games. The former athletes in the Sportsman Club go to all the major high school events including football, baseball, basketball and volleyball to name a few. The members evaluate the many players on the teams and their performances and nominate the best of the athletes for the Bob Stangel awards. The top senior football player of the seven high schools, including the private schools in the Hemet Unified School District are then selected for a Bob Stangel award.

Stengel, a special guest at the fourth football awards banquet Dec. 3, was the Mt. San Jacinto College football coach for more than 20 years. Many of the 50 or more Sportsman Club athletes were coached by him when they were at the college. The club decided to create the Bob Stagel Awards in his honor. The awards often come with a scholarship to help the young players attend college or a trade school.

“I really can’t remember how many touchdowns I made,” said a shy and modest young man in a telephone interview. While he still has until May to graduate he has applied to a number of colleges and universities but is not necessarily looking for a football scholarship and wants to study engineering, his first love. His best pick would be Cal State Long Beach.

“I do love football,” he said, “especially the intensity and getting ready for it.” And to the Sportsman’s Club he says he is ready to achieve on the field and in the classroom.

“I feel honored,” said Lopez after receiving his award. “There are so many great athletes on our team… I guess it pays to be fast.”

No less proud of her son is mother Catalina. “I am absolutely proud of him. I have never had a problem with him. He is well liked by everybody.”

She credits Pastor Blake Booth of Valley Gospel Church, his Leadership program, and Hamilton High Coach Mo Chacon with helping young Lopez with his high school sports and study achievements.

Lopez, who will graduate in May, tells the younger Hamilton High students, “Try out for football. It’s great,” words Coach Moorman likes to hear.